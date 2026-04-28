ETV Bharat / bharat

DEO Suspended In Chhattisgarh Class IV Exam Case, Involving 'Ram' As Option For Dog's Name

Mahasamund: The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has suspended Vijay Kumar Lahre, the officer-in-charge of the District Education Office (DEO) in Mahasamund, with immediate effect.

This action was initiated following several serious allegations levelled against Lahre, including a controversy regarding examination question papers, negligence in departmental duties, and financial irregularities.

Lord Rama's Name Listed As An Option For A Dog's Name

On January 8, 2026, a news report was published, highlighting an incident involving objectionable questions asked in a Class IV English half-yearly examination paper in government schools across the Raipur division. The question included Lord Rama's name as one of the options for the name of a dog, an act that deeply hurt religious sentiments. An investigation revealed that the entire responsibility for preparing and distributing the question paper lay with the District Education Officer. It was deemed that grave negligence was exercised during this process.