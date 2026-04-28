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DEO Suspended In Chhattisgarh Class IV Exam Case, Involving 'Ram' As Option For Dog's Name

The Mahasamund officer faces several serious allegations, including negligence in departmental duties, and financial irregularities.

The office of the District Eduction Officer, Mahasamund
The office of the District Eduction Officer, Mahasamund (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST

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Updated : April 28, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST

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Mahasamund: The Chhattisgarh School Education Department has suspended Vijay Kumar Lahre, the officer-in-charge of the District Education Office (DEO) in Mahasamund, with immediate effect.

This action was initiated following several serious allegations levelled against Lahre, including a controversy regarding examination question papers, negligence in departmental duties, and financial irregularities.

Lord Rama's Name Listed As An Option For A Dog's Name

On January 8, 2026, a news report was published, highlighting an incident involving objectionable questions asked in a Class IV English half-yearly examination paper in government schools across the Raipur division. The question included Lord Rama's name as one of the options for the name of a dog, an act that deeply hurt religious sentiments. An investigation revealed that the entire responsibility for preparing and distributing the question paper lay with the District Education Officer. It was deemed that grave negligence was exercised during this process.

Considering this to be a violation of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, the government has initiated action under the Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1966. During the period of suspension, Lahre will be provided with a subsistence allowance in accordance with the rules, and he will be required to appear for duty at the Raipur Divisional Office.

Why Action Taken Against District Education Officer

  • Grave negligence in the preparation of examination question papers
  • Hurting religious sentiments through objectionable questions
  • Failure to take timely action regarding matters related to the High Court
  • Disobedience of departmental orders
  • Serious irregularities exposed during the audit

Following the suspension of the District Education Officer, B L Dewangan (Deputy Director, Directorate of Public Instruction) has now been assigned the additional charge of the District Education Officer for Mahasamund.

Also Read:

  1. Question Paper Row: Chhattisgarh School Headmistress Suspended, Moderator Faces Dismissal
Last Updated : April 28, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST

TAGGED:

EDUCATION OFFICER SUSPENDED
MAHASAMUND EDUCATION OFFICER
CHHATTISGARH EDUCATION DEPARTMENT
VIOLATION OF GOVERNMENT RULES
DISOBEDIENCE OF DEPARTMENTAL RULES

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