After Rahul Gandhi, CJP Visits Delhi's Bela Estate Where 'Only 1 Of 909 Voters Survived SIR'
Days after ETV Bharat reported about mass voter deletions in Delhi's Bela Estate, first Rahul Gandhi and now CJP's Saurav Das visited the much-talked-about settlement.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The controversy over alleged voter deletions at Bela Estate region here has resurfaced, with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das alleging that 908 of 909 voters in the settlement were removed from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the national capital.
In a post on X, Das shared a video of the Bela Estate settlement in Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency and alleged that only one voter remains on the electoral roll after the SIR exercise.
The CJP leader further claimed that the Bela Estate case is only a "small sample" of what has happened across the country. He said that more than 13 crore names have been removed from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting at the behest of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government.
"See how Gyanesh Kumar's Election Commission ensured that only ONE out of 909 persons in this Delhi settlement survive the SIR," Das wrote.
🚨#WATCH: See how Gyanesh Kumar’s Election Commission ensured that only ONE out of 909 persons in this Delhi settlement survive the SIR. This is the Bela Estate settlement in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency where 908 out of 909 voters have been deleted during the SIR in Delhi. This is only a small sample of what Gyanu has actually done NATIONWIDE, against the people of India, all in the service of ONE political party. 13+ crore voters have been deleted from the voters list across India. 98 crore eligible voters existed in 2024. The biggest disenfranchisement exercise in the world, under Gyanu, at the behest of Modi and Shah! Now these people and the young generation will ensure Gyanu’s accountability starting October 10th. @Cockroachisback— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 7, 2026
"This is only a small sample of what Gyanu (Gyanesh Kumar) has actually done NATIONWIDE, against the people of India, all in the service of ONE political party," he said.
"13+ crore voters have been deleted from the voters list across India. 98 crore eligible voters existed in 2024. The biggest disenfranchisement exercise in the world, under Gyanu, at the behest of Modi and Shah!" Das alleged.
Now these people and the young generation, he said, will ensure Gyanesh Kumar's accountability starting October 10th, for which CJP has announced protest at Delhi Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of CEC Kumar.
ETV Bharat First Reported On Bela Estate Mass Voter Deletions
The latest allegation by Das comes days after ETV Bharat first reported the deletion of all but one voter from a polling station in the Bela Estate area. In its September 9 report, ETV Bharat reported that a polling station in the Chandni Chowk constituency, which had 729 voters before the SIR, was left with only one voter in the draft electoral roll.
The issue later drew the attention of senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, who visited the settlement and raised concerns over the deletion of voters.
यमुना किनारे बेला एस्टेट में 728 लोग रहते हैं। SIR के बाद वोटर लिस्ट में सिर्फ़ एक नाम बचा - बाकी 727 नाम काट दिए गए।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 28, 2026
ये लोग दशकों से यहाँ रह रहे हैं। 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव और 2025 के दिल्ली चुनावों में वोट डाल चुके हैं। 2023 में इनके घर तोड़ दिए गए थे - पर ये कहीं नहीं गए, यहीं… pic.twitter.com/27cJZjqJg6
Gandhi said the people whose names have been removed were living in the area for years and had voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.
He also said that although their homes had been demolished in 2023, many residents still continue to live in the area.
यमुना किनारे बेला एस्टेट में रहने वाले 728 लोगों में 727 लोगों के नाम काट दिए गए। ये लोग दशकों से यहां रह रहे हैं। 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव और 2025 के दिल्ली चुनावों में वोट डाल चुके हैं। 2023 में इनके घर तोड़ दिए गए थे - पर ये कहीं नहीं गए। यह 'वोट चोरी' है- जिनके पास पहले ही सबसे कम संसाधन हैं, उनसे उनकी इकलौती ताकत भी छीनी जा रही है। हमें मिलकर इन वोट चोरों का हिसाब करना है- सिस्टम को बदलना है। #VoteChori— Congress (@INCIndia) September 28, 2026
Amid the allegations, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar had clarified that the list in question is a draft electoral roll and not the final list. He said people whose names have been left out could submit claims for inclusion through Form 6. He informed that first time voters who have turned 18 by October 1, 2026, can also apply for inclusion.
Officials further stated that hundreds of voters whose names were excluded have applied for re-inclusion. As of September 30, around 475 of the deleted voters have reportedly submitted applications to be included in the final voter roll.
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