ETV Bharat / bharat

After Rahul Gandhi, CJP Visits Delhi's Bela Estate Where 'Only 1 Of 909 Voters Survived SIR'

New Delhi: The controversy over alleged voter deletions at Bela Estate region here has resurfaced, with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das alleging that 908 of 909 voters in the settlement were removed from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the national capital.

In a post on X, Das shared a video of the Bela Estate settlement in Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency and alleged that only one voter remains on the electoral roll after the SIR exercise.

The CJP leader further claimed that the Bela Estate case is only a "small sample" of what has happened across the country. He said that more than 13 crore names have been removed from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting at the behest of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government.

"See how Gyanesh Kumar's Election Commission ensured that only ONE out of 909 persons in this Delhi settlement survive the SIR," Das wrote.

"This is only a small sample of what Gyanu (Gyanesh Kumar) has actually done NATIONWIDE, against the people of India, all in the service of ONE political party," he said.

"13+ crore voters have been deleted from the voters list across India. 98 crore eligible voters existed in 2024. The biggest disenfranchisement exercise in the world, under Gyanu, at the behest of Modi and Shah!" Das alleged.

Now these people and the young generation, he said, will ensure Gyanesh Kumar's accountability starting October 10th, for which CJP has announced protest at Delhi Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of CEC Kumar.