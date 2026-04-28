After Raghav Chadha And Two Other MPs, Swati Maliwal Joins BJP In Delhi
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan has formally recognised the merger of the faction comprising all seven AAP Rajya Sabha members into the BJP.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Following approval by the chairman of the Rajya Sabha for merger of seven Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP Swati Maliwal officially joined the saffron party on Tuesday.
At the state BJP headquarters located on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Maliwal formally accepted BJP membership in presence of BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, MP Yogendra Chandolia, and state general secretary Vishnu Mittal.
On April 24, AAP Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak had held a press conference to announce the merger of a faction comprising seven out of their 10 MPs into the BJP. Subsequently, the same evening, Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha, and Sandeep Pathak visited the BJP national headquarters and accepted the BJP membership in presence of party's national president Nitin Nabin.
Three days later, on Monday, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan formally recognised the merger of the faction comprising seven AAP Rajya Sabha members into the BJP. Following this approval, the threat of these seven MPs losing their parliamentary membership under the Anti-Defection Law has been averted.
Political analyst Badrinath explains that, under the applicable rules, when two-thirds of a political party's MPs or MLAs form a separate faction and merge with another political party, the Anti-Defection Law does not apply to them. In accordance with this very rule, the Anti-Defection Law will now not be applicable to this group of AAP MPs following their merger into the BJP, he said.
The expert further stated that recommendation sent by the Aam Aadmi Party to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, seeking cancellation of the membership of these seven MPs, will most likely be rejected.
Sanjay Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party's leader in the Rajya Sabha, had sent a recommendation to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha seeking the cancellation of the membership of these seven MPs shortly after they announced their decision to join the BJP. On Monday, Sanjay Singh once again wrote to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, challenging the Vice-President's approval of the merger, specifically, the integration of the faction of AAP MPs into the BJP.
However, the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha has not yet responded to this letter. It is now anticipated that, having moved beyond the purview of the Anti-Defection Law, three of the remaining seven MPs will also officially join the BJP in the near future.