ETV Bharat / bharat

After Raghav Chadha And Two Other MPs, Swati Maliwal Joins BJP In Delhi

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Following approval by the chairman of the Rajya Sabha for merger of seven Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP Swati Maliwal officially joined the saffron party on Tuesday. At the state BJP headquarters located on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Maliwal formally accepted BJP membership in presence of BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, MP Yogendra Chandolia, and state general secretary Vishnu Mittal. On April 24, AAP Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak had held a press conference to announce the merger of a faction comprising seven out of their 10 MPs into the BJP. Subsequently, the same evening, Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha, and Sandeep Pathak visited the BJP national headquarters and accepted the BJP membership in presence of party's national president Nitin Nabin. Three days later, on Monday, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan formally recognised the merger of the faction comprising seven AAP Rajya Sabha members into the BJP. Following this approval, the threat of these seven MPs losing their parliamentary membership under the Anti-Defection Law has been averted.