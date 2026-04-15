ETV Bharat / bharat

After Punjab Withdraws Raghav Chadha's Security, Centre Moves In, Congress Questions Security Allocation

Regarding the development, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "There are no coincidences in politics. It is no coincidence that after AAP removed Raghav Chadha as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, and appointed Ashok Mittal in his place, the latter is being raided by the ED today. Recently, we had received information from sources that top BJP leaders held a meeting with Chadha, where it was decided that he will be provided Z+ security, while Mittal will be raided. This is very unfortunate."

Chandigarh: The opposition Congress in Punjab is asking the AAP government in Punjab why it has withdrawn the security of Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on the basis of a threat perception report of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) according to IANS, has moved in swiftly, providing Z-category security to the AAP MP, whose security detail will come from paramilitary forces in Delhi and Punjab.

Congress Response: Taunts, Questions

Former Congress Deputy CM and Gurdaspur Lok Sabha MP Sukhjinder Randhawa reacted sharply to the decision to withdraw Chadha's security. He said, "Security should never become a political weapon in a democracy. Sudden decisions to reduce or withdraw security raise serious questions. Are these based on real threat perception or a result of internal party equations? People's security can't be made a matter of political convenience. Transparency is very important in this matter, and the Punjab DGP should explain the reasons for this decision."

He further said, "When I was the Home Minister, such decisions were taken only on the basis of intelligence inputs and CID reports. In such sensitive cases, institutional process and recommendations of security agencies are mandatory. If there is no threat now, then why was a huge security provided earlier? If there was a threat earlier, then what has changed now that the security is withdrawn? People's tax money should not be spent for political stunts or personal interests."

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira wrote on X, "The issue of giving Z+ security to Raghav Chadha and then withdrawing it has exposed the misallocation of security during Bhagwant Mann's rule! The allocation of security should generally be based on threat assessment and not on the whims and fancies of the CM or Punjab DGP! Initially, Raghav Chadha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP like others, did not need Z+ security. But the manner in which it has been withdrawn is even more worrying! Has the CM or DGP asked for a threat perception review report?"

"While Congress MLAs get four personal security officers (PSOs) as security, AAP MLAs like Kuldeep Dhaliwal have 19-20 gunmen, as per his own statement. Even AAP Punjab halqa (constituency) in-charges have 8-10 gunmen. For what? If security allocation was based on capability and threat assessment, we wouldn't have lost Sidhu Moosewala and others. We demand a white paper on security allocation to politicians and officials in Punjab, as it is causing huge loss to the government exchequer," Khaira added.