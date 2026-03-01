ETV Bharat / bharat

After Protests, Jammu And Kashmir LG Sinha Holds Security Meet, Monday Restrictions Likely

Women protetsers mourn with the photo of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Srinagar on Sunday. ( IANS )

Srinagar: Following protests in Jammu and Kashmir against the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a security review meeting with police officers of the valley on Sunday.

Sinha said he called upon all communities to stay peaceful and calm. "I salute the unwavering, synchronized resolve of our Police and security forces upholding law and order," LG's office posted on X.

Meanwhile, sources said that police are likely to impose restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley in view of the shutdown call announced by the Valley's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

His call was supported by former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama, a grouping of Muslim religious leaders of the valley.

Official sources said that restrictions will likely be placed in Lalchowk in Srinagar city, where a huge protest gathering was held today against Khamenei's killing in Israel and the US strikes. Sources said that other districts where Shia-populated areas are located will also witness restrictions to thwart protests.

Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he was "deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei". He appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.