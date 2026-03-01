After Protests, Jammu And Kashmir LG Sinha Holds Security Meet, Monday Restrictions Likely
The police are likely to impose restrictions in Srinagar and other parts in view of the shutdown call announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST|
Updated : March 1, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Srinagar: Following protests in Jammu and Kashmir against the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a security review meeting with police officers of the valley on Sunday.
Sinha said he called upon all communities to stay peaceful and calm. "I salute the unwavering, synchronized resolve of our Police and security forces upholding law and order," LG's office posted on X.
Meanwhile, sources said that police are likely to impose restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley in view of the shutdown call announced by the Valley's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
His call was supported by former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama, a grouping of Muslim religious leaders of the valley.
Official sources said that restrictions will likely be placed in Lalchowk in Srinagar city, where a huge protest gathering was held today against Khamenei's killing in Israel and the US strikes. Sources said that other districts where Shia-populated areas are located will also witness restrictions to thwart protests.
Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he was "deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei". He appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.
Leaders condemn restrictions
Reacting to the decision of restrictions, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, NC MP, said, "The closure of Ghanta Ghar is a disgrace. It is available for dance and music parties, which is the symbolic identity you want to attach to it. But when people came out to mourn, to stand in solidarity with the innocent lives being torn apart, it threatens you in spite of the fact that the demonstrations were entirely peaceful. Every single one. No wonder there is a word about people from our country named in Epstine files."
He added, "Do not insult us by treating our grief as a law and order problem. Do not interfere in what are deeply emotional moments for the people of Kashmir."
The leader further said, "And to those giving these orders: do not side with tyrants. Do not prove the loyalties of your masters to the satanic kings of Israel by suppressing the voices of your own people. This is a shameful act."
NC spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq also expressed his dismay over the decision of restrictions. "Deeply disappointed at the decision to impose restrictions across Kashmir. Today, thousands of people mourned peacefully. Not a single law & order incident was reported. People expressed grief, sorrow and solidarity, nothing more. Mourning is not a crime. Grief is not unrest," he said.
According to him, imposing restrictions despite complete calm sends a wrong message and feels unwarranted and unfair. "I respectfully urge the Hon’ble Home Minister of India and the Hon’ble LG to reconsider this decision and allow people to mourn in peace and dignity. Let compassion guide us, not excessive precaution," he added.
