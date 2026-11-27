ETV Bharat / bharat

After Petrapole, Malda Fears Unrest, Trade Disruption Following Sheikh Hasina's Potential Return To Bangladesh

Following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leaders of the Awami League went into hiding. To save their lives, many fled the country and sought refuge in India. Among them is Habibur Rahman Mithu, an Awami League leader and member of the Zila Parishad in the neighbouring country’s Chapai Nawabganj district. He had arrived in India about two months ago, accompanied by his followers.

During her absence, the interim administration in Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, had declared her party, the Awami League, to be banned. Earlier this year, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won the national parliamentary elections and assumed power. Tarique Rahman, son of deceased former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has been elected Prime Minister, while Jamaat-e-Islami serves as the primary opposition party.

Sheikh Hasina has announced plans to return to her country on December 16. She was forced to leave Bangladesh following a mass uprising on August 5, 2024, and has been residing in India for nearly two years. In her absence, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity.

Yesterday afternoon, Habibur Rahman and his followers returned to Bangladesh via the Mahadipur border. He indicated that he is not the only one; that several other Awami League leaders may also return home from India in the coming days. Given this situation, there are concerns that the Mahadipur border could become volatile. In light of this, Indian exporters are hoping that these developments will not adversely affect international trade between the two nations.

On his way back home, Mithu remarked, “The situation in Bangladesh is dire due to political turmoil. Jamaat, the BNP, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have destabilised the country. Trade and commerce have hit rock bottom; the nation is currently gripped by violence. Peace will return to Bangladesh once the Awami League is back in power. Hasina is returning, and we are ready to welcome her — we are still here to protect her. I had come to India for medical treatment — I received care in South India — and now I am heading back. Many Awami League leaders have taken refuge in India, and they, too, are preparing to return home.

However, truck drivers who transport goods into Bangladesh fear that the Mahadipur border could become volatile if these Awami League leaders, currently sheltered in India, attempt to return through that crossing. Mujibur Rahman, a truck driver, explained, “I primarily transport stone into Bangladesh. Usually, I return the same day. But those who carry food supplies often take several days to unload their cargo before returning. The current situation in Bangladesh is far from ideal; unrest is frequent. I cannot say whether the situation will worsen further, once Sheikh Hasina returns, but we simply want to ensure our safety whenever we cross the border with goods.”

Sujan Islam, a resident of Rajshahi, entered India via the Mahadipur border to visit relatives. He noted, “I live in Rajshahi — an Awami League stronghold — where things remain relatively stable; party leaders are moving about freely. However, chaos has erupted in places like Gopalganj and Brahmanbaria. Trouble has flared up in these areas ever since news of Hasina’s potential return spread. It is certain that her return will trigger further unrest in some regions. Ultimately, the people of Bangladesh simply want someone in power who is capable of governing the country effectively.”

Prosenjit Ghosh, secretary of the Mahadipur Exporters’ Association, expressed hope that Sheikh Hasina’s return would not disrupt international trade. He stated, “Currently, 200-250 cargo trucks are crossing from India into Bangladesh every day. Although there is political instability in that country, it has not yet had any significant impact on international trade. It is true that the volume of trade between the two nations has decreased somewhat, compared to the levels seen before 2024. We hope there will be no further disruption to this trade, following Sheikh Hasina’s return to the country. The BSF, customs authorities, and the police are all monitoring the situation. We trust that the government of Bangladesh will take appropriate measures to ensure that international trade continues as usual.”