ETV Bharat / bharat

After Paper Leak Allegations, IGKV Cancels B.Sc Agriculture Exam, Ordered Probe

Raipur: Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) has cancelled the ‘Fundamentals of Genetics’ paper exam for first-year B.Sc Agriculture students after allegations of a paper leak.

The IGKV held the 'Fundamentals of Genetics' exam on August 19, but complaints were received by the university management that the paper was leaked, following which they wrote to the Station House Officer (SHO) requesting a probe.

Sanjay Nayar, IGKV Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the university’s decision and said that the retake exam had been scheduled for the second week of September.