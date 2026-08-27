After Paper Leak Allegations, IGKV Cancels B.Sc Agriculture Exam, Ordered Probe
The police have started the probe while the university has scheduled the retake exam for the second week of September, reports Ritesh Tamboli
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Raipur: Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) has cancelled the ‘Fundamentals of Genetics’ paper exam for first-year B.Sc Agriculture students after allegations of a paper leak.
The IGKV held the 'Fundamentals of Genetics' exam on August 19, but complaints were received by the university management that the paper was leaked, following which they wrote to the Station House Officer (SHO) requesting a probe.
Sanjay Nayar, IGKV Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the university’s decision and said that the retake exam had been scheduled for the second week of September.
“Students are advised to regularly check official university notifications and stay in touch with their respective colleges or the Dean's office for further details regarding the revised exam schedule,” he said.
Prior to this, two FIRs were registered at the Telibandha Police Station regarding the paper leaks on August 7 and August 20.
“The police had arrested six individuals in the previous cases, including a professor from an agricultural college in Durg on August 22,” per officials.
However, regarding the latest paper leak allegations, Telibandha SHO Ajay Jha said that the police had initiated an investigation and further action would follow.
“We have started the initial probe and are working to piece together the details based on the inquiry report received from the university,” he said.
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