ETV Bharat / bharat

After Pahalgam Attack, Security Forces Score Major Wins Against Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: A year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have upped the ante against terrorists. Since the attack, around 46 terrorists have been killed across the union territory, including those responsible for the Pahalgam incident.

The forces have also made major progress in tracking down and eliminating terrorist groups amid the difficult terrain and harsh weather of Jammu and Kashmir. The biggest success for the forces has been killing terrorists in the Kishtwar, Udhampur and Kathua districts of the Jammu region, where forces not only had to fight the heavily armed terrorists but also overcome the dense forest, adverse weather and natural hideouts where terrorists had the advantage.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police were able to track down terrorists in the upper reaches of Kathua and Udhampur districts a few times and killed the hiding terrorists, while the biggest achievement for the forces came in Kishtwar district, where a group of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists, led by its commander Saifullah, were giving slip to the forces every time the forces were able to track them down.

On February 22, the forces got the major success in the Chatroo forests of the Kishtwar district when Saifullah and his two associates were killed by the army and police in a joint operation. Earlier, on February 4, another terrorist was killed by the forces which ultimately took the forces close to Saifullah.

As per the White Knight Corps of the army, a total of seven terrorists, responsible for the killing of soldiers and a few civilians, were neutralised in 2025 and 2026 in Kishtwar district.

On February 4, two hardcore terrorists were killed by forces in the Jophar forests of the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district when forces blasted a cave in which the terrorists were hiding. An M4 carbine and an AK-47, along with a huge quantity of ammunition, were recovered from their possession.

Earlier, on January 23, another JeM commander, Usman, alias Abu Maviya, was killed by the army and police in the Billawar area of Kathua district. Usman was active in the region for the last two years after infiltrating from across the border.