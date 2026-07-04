ETV Bharat / bharat

After Operation Sindoor, Trust In 'Made-In-India' Defence Platforms Got Enhanced: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that after Operation Sindoor, the trust in "made-in-India" defence platforms has received a boost. In his address at an event here, he also reiterated that "today, our defence production has reached over Rs 1.78 lakh crore, and about 8-9 years ago, it stood at approximately Rs 46,000 crore".

The Union minister asserted that after Operation Sindoor, "trust in made-in-India defence platforms has got enhanced". Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military action conducted in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Several defence platforms built in India had played a key role in it.

Singh said, "Defence exports too have reached a record over Rs 38,000 crore, and in 2013-14, it stood at just Rs 686 crore, and it has grown today 57 times. And, I have not sought the full report, but, currently it should be hovering around Rs 40,000 crore, is my estimate." In his address, he also spoke of India's journey in various sectors in the last 12 years, the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and the importance of human sensitivity in the age of AI, including in the field of journalism.

The event was hosted in Delhi to mark 80 years of the national Hindi daily Navbharat Times.

"India’s journey over the last 12 years has been a progression from shortages to self-reliance, from self-reliance to self-confidence, and from self-confidence towards building a Viksit Bharat,” Singh said.

He said India lays emphasis on both technological development and celebrating its traditions, and this confluence of "tradition and technology" is the "biggest strength of the country in the 21st century".