After Nepal Disaster, Scientists Call For Monitoring, Study Of Glacial Lakes In Uttarakhand
The state has 426 such lakes larger than 1,000 sq m, and only a few have been studied so far.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Dehradun: The disaster that hit Nepal on Wednesday has led to concerns regarding glacial lakes in Uttarakhand. The state has 426 such lakes larger than 1,000 sq m in area. Since only a few sensitive glaciers have been studied so far, scientists are calling for an urgent monitoring and study of these lakes.
The floods that struck Nepal on August 26 — the largest and most devastating disaster faces by the country this century — devastated valleys and settlements. The force of the water was so strong that it uprooted large mountain fragments, bridges, houses and infrastructure. Scientists believe global warming and destabilisation of Himalayan glaciers are the main reasons behind this. Rain has replaced snow in the high Himalayan regions. Rainfall at an altitude of around 4,000 m, and the rapid retreat of glaciers, are increasing glacier related hazards.
Uttarakhand too has had its share of such disasters. The most significant one was the 2013 disaster in the Kedar Valley, where the breaching of the wall of the Chaurabari glacial lake located above the Kedar Valley caused the major disaster.
Following this, state and Central governments placed special emphasis on monitoring glacial lakes. In February 2024, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a study of glacial lakes in the Himalayan regions and compiled a list of 190 sensitive and highly sensitive lakes.
It directed state governments to monitor these glacial lakes annually. The report identified 13 lakes in Uttarakhand as sensitive and highly sensitive. Five highly sensitive lakes were placed in category A, four in category B and four less sensitive lakes in category C.
Considering the sensitivity of the glacial lakes, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology also conducted a study in Uttarakhand which said that out of the 1,200 glacial lakes in the state, only 13 are not sensitive, while 25 are sensitive or highly sensitive.
Senior Scientist at the Wadia Institute, Manish Mehta, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also studied the Nepal disaster and clarified that the Nepal flash floods were caused by an ice avalanche or debris flow. Satellite image studies revealed the area is highly vulnerable, with significant glacier retreat and a high glacier melting rate.
“The images also revealed that the area is significantly downstream, with a narrow valley. It is suspected that a major landslide or an avalanche may have occurred in that area, causing a dam to form. This collapse has led to the tragedy in the downstream region,” he said.
“The Himalayas of Uttarakhand and Nepal are nearly identical. From the Northwest to the Northeast, the conditions of the Himalayas are similar. Therefore, studies are being conducted on satellite images taken before and after the disaster. It is currently being speculated that the region may have received less rainfall, but a sudden, extremely heavy rainfall may have caused the rock in that area to break and flow down with the water, leading to this devastating disaster,” he said.
Mehta further said that a similar disaster struck Chamoli in the 18th century. At that time Srinagar in Garhwal was completely submerged. Based on the images emerging from Nepal, it can be said that this incident is 2-3 times larger than the 2013 Kedar Valley disaster in Uttarakhand. The catchment area of this region of Nepal is much larger, and therefore, there are many more glaciers.
Talking about Uttarakhand, he said, “Uttarakhand has already experienced such disasters many times. The Kedarnath disaster was a major one. Following this, the Rishi Ganga disaster and the Dharali disaster also occurred.”
He said such disasters can occur anywhere. People need to be made aware of this. “Natural disasters cannot be prevented, but the resulting loss of life and property can certainly be minimised," he said, pointing out that reaching all the glacial lakes in Uttarakhand is extremely difficult. He said a fresh initiative to study these lakes is underway and instruments will be installed there.
Vineet Kumar Gehlot, Director at the Wadia Institute, said, “During the Nepal disaster, the Indian centre, as well as other centres, reported that an earthquake of magnitude 4 had occurred in Tibet. After this, various things begun to be considered, including whether the earthquake was followed by a landslide, or if heavy rains caused this tragedy."
He further stated, "However, it later emerged that no earthquake had occurred. Although the instruments did record an earthquake-like movement, a more detailed study is needed to determine whether it was an earthquake or a major landslide. When those waves were studied, it was found that the movement was recorded, but there was no earthquake.”
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