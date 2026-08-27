ETV Bharat / bharat

After Nepal Disaster, Scientists Call For Monitoring, Study Of Glacial Lakes In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The disaster that hit Nepal on Wednesday has led to concerns regarding glacial lakes in Uttarakhand. The state has 426 such lakes larger than 1,000 sq m in area. Since only a few sensitive glaciers have been studied so far, scientists are calling for an urgent monitoring and study of these lakes.

The floods that struck Nepal on August 26 — the largest and most devastating disaster faces by the country this century — devastated valleys and settlements. The force of the water was so strong that it uprooted large mountain fragments, bridges, houses and infrastructure. Scientists believe global warming and destabilisation of Himalayan glaciers are the main reasons behind this. Rain has replaced snow in the high Himalayan regions. Rainfall at an altitude of around 4,000 m, and the rapid retreat of glaciers, are increasing glacier related hazards.

Uttarakhand too has had its share of such disasters. The most significant one was the 2013 disaster in the Kedar Valley, where the breaching of the wall of the Chaurabari glacial lake located above the Kedar Valley caused the major disaster.

Following this, state and Central governments placed special emphasis on monitoring glacial lakes. In February 2024, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a study of glacial lakes in the Himalayan regions and compiled a list of 190 sensitive and highly sensitive lakes.

It directed state governments to monitor these glacial lakes annually. The report identified 13 lakes in Uttarakhand as sensitive and highly sensitive. Five highly sensitive lakes were placed in category A, four in category B and four less sensitive lakes in category C.

Considering the sensitivity of the glacial lakes, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology also conducted a study in Uttarakhand which said that out of the 1,200 glacial lakes in the state, only 13 are not sensitive, while 25 are sensitive or highly sensitive.

Senior Scientist at the Wadia Institute, Manish Mehta, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also studied the Nepal disaster and clarified that the Nepal flash floods were caused by an ice avalanche or debris flow. Satellite image studies revealed the area is highly vulnerable, with significant glacier retreat and a high glacier melting rate.