ETV Bharat / bharat

'After NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduced, 95,913 More Candidates Can Be Counselled': NBEMS Tells SC

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has informed the Supreme Court that 95,913 additional candidates have become eligible for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 counselling after the qualifying percentile was reduced.

NBEMS has filed an affidavit in response to a petition challenging the lowering of the NEET-PG cut-off. The matter is expected to be taken up next week by a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha.

The affidavit said that the number of qualified candidates increased from 1,28,116 under the earlier criteria to 2,24,029 under the revised criteria. “It is ex-facie apparent that pursuant to the lowering of cut off 95,913 additional candidates have now become eligible to participate in the counselling for NEET PG 2025,” said the affidavit.

The affidavit said it is the respectful submission of the answering respondent that any order passed in the present writ petition shall affect these candidates who are not before the apex court and on this ground alone, the present petition is liable to be dismissed.

“The answering respondent respectfully reiterates that the role of NBEMS is strictly limited to conducting the NEET PG examination and handing over the final results to the concerned Counselling Authority i.e. the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and it has no role whatsoever in the decision regarding the reduction of the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2025”, said the affidavit.

NBEMS submitted that it has no role whatsoever in the decision regarding reduction of the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2025 and the same falls exclusively within the domain of the respondent no. 1 i.e. Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and respondent no. 3, i.e. National Medical Commission (NMC).