'After NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduced, 95,913 More Candidates Can Be Counselled': NBEMS Tells SC
Earlier, the apex court had directed the Centre and NBEMS to explain the rationale behind the reduction in the qualifying percentile.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has informed the Supreme Court that 95,913 additional candidates have become eligible for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 counselling after the qualifying percentile was reduced.
NBEMS has filed an affidavit in response to a petition challenging the lowering of the NEET-PG cut-off. The matter is expected to be taken up next week by a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha.
The affidavit said that the number of qualified candidates increased from 1,28,116 under the earlier criteria to 2,24,029 under the revised criteria. “It is ex-facie apparent that pursuant to the lowering of cut off 95,913 additional candidates have now become eligible to participate in the counselling for NEET PG 2025,” said the affidavit.
The affidavit said it is the respectful submission of the answering respondent that any order passed in the present writ petition shall affect these candidates who are not before the apex court and on this ground alone, the present petition is liable to be dismissed.
“The answering respondent respectfully reiterates that the role of NBEMS is strictly limited to conducting the NEET PG examination and handing over the final results to the concerned Counselling Authority i.e. the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and it has no role whatsoever in the decision regarding the reduction of the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2025”, said the affidavit.
NBEMS submitted that it has no role whatsoever in the decision regarding reduction of the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2025 and the same falls exclusively within the domain of the respondent no. 1 i.e. Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and respondent no. 3, i.e. National Medical Commission (NMC).
“The answering respondent respectfully submits that by way of communication dated 09.01.2026, the respondent no. 1 informed the answering respondent that the qualifying percentile cut off for the third round of counselling of NEET PG 2025 for various categories of candidates has been reduced”, said the affidavit.
“The respondent no. 1 by the said communication further directed to bring out the revised results in accordance with the above reduction in qualifying percentile cut off for third round of counselling of NEET PG 2025”, added the affidavit.
The affidavit said the answering respondent published the impugned notice dated January 13, 2026, notifying the revised cut-off scores for NEET PG 2025, and the answering respondent thereafter forwarded the revised result to the Medical Counselling Committee on the same day.
The plea before the apex court seeks quashing of the January 13 notice, restoration of the minimum qualifying standards, and a stay on counselling conducted on the basis of the reduced percentile. It was argued before the apex court that reducing the cut-off to what they describe as abnormally low, zero, or negative levels amounts to an unconstitutional dilution of minimum standards in postgraduate medical education, endangering public health and violating Article 21 of the Constitution.