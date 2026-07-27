ETV Bharat / bharat

After NEET Agitation, Delhi Police Crack Down On Offensive Social Media Posts Against PM Modi

New Delhi: After the conclusion of the prolonged protests over the NEET examination, Delhi Police has begun cracking down on social media posts and videos targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police have issued notices to several social media platforms, directing them to remove content containing abusive or derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister.

According to officials on Monday, the objectionable posts and videos were uploaded during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and the violence that broke out during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.

Abusive Posts Against PM Under Scrutiny

Delhi Police said several social media posts containing abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced during the protests and the subsequent violence in the national capital.

Officials said the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team is continuously scanning online platforms to identify such content. Notices are being issued to the concerned platforms wherever objectionable material is found, directing them to remove the content.

Police added that several offensive comments and videos targeting the Prime Minister have already been taken down following these notices.