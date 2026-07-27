After NEET Agitation, Delhi Police Crack Down On Offensive Social Media Posts Against PM Modi
Delhi Police issued notices to platforms, removed offensive content about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and continued to monitor protest-related online activity.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
New Delhi: After the conclusion of the prolonged protests over the NEET examination, Delhi Police has begun cracking down on social media posts and videos targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The police have issued notices to several social media platforms, directing them to remove content containing abusive or derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister.
According to officials on Monday, the objectionable posts and videos were uploaded during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and the violence that broke out during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.
Abusive Posts Against PM Under Scrutiny
Delhi Police said several social media posts containing abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced during the protests and the subsequent violence in the national capital.
Officials said the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team is continuously scanning online platforms to identify such content. Notices are being issued to the concerned platforms wherever objectionable material is found, directing them to remove the content.
Police added that several offensive comments and videos targeting the Prime Minister have already been taken down following these notices.
Cyber and social media teams are closely monitoring online activity related to the protests to identify more objectionable posts and ensure action against content that violates applicable rules.
The development comes amid heightened political tensions, following the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march. During the protest, students demonstrating against alleged irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations clashed with security personnel while marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament.
On Monday, the Congress and other Opposition parties moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha. They submitted notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on what they described as the "brutal and excessive" use of force against students during the protests.
According to Delhi Police, at least 130 police personnel and around 65 students were injured, while 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence. Police also said around 3,000 personnel were deployed in and around Jantar Mantar, where an average of 10,000 gathered daily since the protests intensified.
Delhi Police added that Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras are being used to identify anti-social elements visiting the protest site. It also claimed that more than 2,000 people with criminal records have been identified.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned the use of force against students and sought accountability over the alleged use of pellet guns and other measures during the July 20 action.
Delhi Police, however, maintained that anti-social elements triggered violence, forcing security personnel to intervene.
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