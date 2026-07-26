ETV Bharat / bharat

After NC's Statehood Stir, MP Ruhullah Picks Delhi For Conference On Article 370 Anniversary

Aga Ruhullah, the joint candidate of the National Conference and Congress for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat campaigns for Lok Sabha Elections, in Srinagar ( IANS )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling National Conference’s disgruntled Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who skipped the party's recent protest in Delhi to demand statehood to the union territory, is organising a conference in the national capital on the seventh anniversary of abrogation of Article 370.

Mehdi's conference comes a week after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a protest by NC legislators in New Delhi to demand restoration of statehood to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. NC had planned the protest at Jantar Mantar but held it at Prithviraj Road outside the J&K House on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session on July 20.

Mehdi stayed away from the protest accusing his party of parroting the BJP, which has stated that J&K's statehood would be restored at an “appropriate time”.

A handout by the NC MP said that the conference 'Listening to Jammu & Kashmir: Dialogue, Dignity and Democratic Futurity' organised under the banner of 'The Justice Commons' will be held on 5 August 2026 at the Speakers' Hall, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.