After NC's Statehood Stir, MP Ruhullah Picks Delhi For Conference On Article 370 Anniversary
The NC's Shia leader from Budgam who distanced himself from the party's statehood protest has sent personal invitations to leaders.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling National Conference’s disgruntled Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who skipped the party's recent protest in Delhi to demand statehood to the union territory, is organising a conference in the national capital on the seventh anniversary of abrogation of Article 370.
Mehdi's conference comes a week after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a protest by NC legislators in New Delhi to demand restoration of statehood to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. NC had planned the protest at Jantar Mantar but held it at Prithviraj Road outside the J&K House on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session on July 20.
Mehdi stayed away from the protest accusing his party of parroting the BJP, which has stated that J&K's statehood would be restored at an “appropriate time”.
A handout by the NC MP said that the conference 'Listening to Jammu & Kashmir: Dialogue, Dignity and Democratic Futurity' organised under the banner of 'The Justice Commons' will be held on 5 August 2026 at the Speakers' Hall, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.
“The conference seeks to bring together constitutional experts, political leaders, jurists, diplomats, academies, journalists and members of civil society for a thoughtful dialogue on the constitutional, democratic and political future of Jammu & Kashmir,” reads the invitation sent to a Kashmir-based politician.
Mehdi, on his official X handle has also invited people for a section of the conference 'Let's Talk Kashmir' at the venue. “An evening of dialogue bringing together constitutional experts, public figures, academics, journalists, civil society, and voices from Jammu & Kashmir to engage with the region’s constitutional journey, lived experiences, and democratic future,” the NC MP wrote.
Sources close to Mehdi said that the MP has sent personal invitations to cross sections of the society within the country to attend the event.
A veteran NC leader from Budgam and a former minister in the previous Omar Abdullah led government, Mehdi was elected to the Lok Sabha on a party ticket from the Srinagar seat in the 2024 parliamentary election. However, after finding few takers for his stand on the erstwhile state's “lost dignity” in Article 370 within the NC, Mehdi has turned into a vocal critic of the grand old party. Despite his open critique of CM Omar Abdullah and the NC, the parliamentarian has shied away from quitting the Lok Sabha or launching his own party.
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