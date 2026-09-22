After Naxal Elimination, Shah Sets December 2029 Deadline To Uproot Narco Trade From India
Home Minister calls for ‘Anti-Narco Mission Command’, stronger ANTFs and coordinated action against cartels, precursor drugs and foreign-based fugitives, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday set December 31, 2029 as the deadline to uproot the drug trade from India, calling for a coordinated national campaign involving Central and state agencies, law-enforcement bodies and government departments.
Addressing the third national conference of heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of states and Union Territories in New Delhi, Shah said the fight against narcotics required the same level of collective determination that had been deployed against terrorism, insurgency and Left-Wing Extremism.
“The time has now come to deliver a decisive blow against narcotics, which have become the most serious threat to the country and the world, and to achieve victory through collective efforts. By December 31, 2029, we will collectively succeed in uprooting the drug trade from India,” Shah said.
The conference comes as the Centre seeks a more integrated mechanism for tackling narco-trafficking, shifting emphasis beyond seizures and arrests towards dismantling supply networks, disrupting precursor diversion, tracking drug-related finances, strengthening intelligence and reducing demand.
Shah called upon chief secretaries of states and UTs to adopt a different approach towards manpower, technology, budgets and other resources, to strengthen the anti-drug campaign. Shah said the responsibility could not rest only with the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and stressed the need for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.
The Home Minister proposed transforming the ANTFs into an “Anti-Narco Mission Command”, with stronger coordination between enforcement agencies and state administrations. He said the fight would require every level of the government machinery — from school principals and village-level officials, to police officers, DGPs and chief secretaries — to work towards a common objective.
He said technology, forensic capabilities and intelligence gathering would have to become integral to the functioning of state anti-narcotics units. He also asked ANTFs to institutionalise the process of converting information into actionable intelligence within their respective police forces.
Stating that a major focus of the strategy would be targeting the international and financial dimensions of drug trafficking, Shah called for a dedicated campaign to identify and deport foreign nationals accused of drug-related offences, and blacklist them to prevent their re-entry into India.
He also called for intensified efforts to track fugitives operating from abroad and supplying narcotics to India, saying such offenders should be brought before Indian courts. At the same time, he stressed the need to target both international borders and drug-production centres to plug loopholes exploited by trafficking networks.
The conference has highlighted the implementation of the Vision Document on Narcotics Control 2026-2029, which was prepared after consultations with more than 35 departments and stakeholders. The three-year roadmap provides a common framework for tackling drug supply, demand and associated harms, with time-bound targets for different agencies.
According to Shah, the vision document has identified four broad pillars — enforcement, intelligence and operations; control of precursor and synthetic drugs; demand reduction and harm reduction; and capacity building and coordination. More than 100 targets have been identified under these areas.
The strategy also seeks to expand community participation in drug prevention. Shah said the target of registering one lakh Nashamukt Mitras had been included in the vision document, with 46,780 already registered by various ministries. These volunteers will be taken to the grassroots level, and are expected to visit 10 lakh schools, colleges and other institutions to create awareness among young people and sensitise campus authorities.
The government has also identified technology-enabled trafficking, including the use of darknet platforms and cryptocurrencies, as an emerging challenge. Interestingly, the Vision Document envisages dedicated darknet and cryptocurrency cells in ANTFs, along with advanced technology, AI-enabled analytics, research and enhanced inter-agency coordination to tackle organised cyber-enabled drug trafficking networks.
Shah described the fight against narcotics as particularly difficult, because of its impact on young people and families. He urged officials attending the conference to meet the parents and siblings of at least one young person affected by drug addiction to understand the human cost of the problem.
He said the loss of a young person to drugs represented not only a tragedy for the family, but also a loss for the country, stressing that the anti-narcotics campaign needed sustained commitment rather than isolated enforcement operations.
The Home Minister also launched TV commercials aimed at creating awareness against narcotic substances. He laid the foundation stones for new NCB zonal complexes in Lucknow and Dehradun, and launched the redesigned NCB website.
The two-day conference, organised by the NCB, brings together heads of ANTFs from all 36 states and UTs, along with representatives of concerned Central government departments and other stakeholders.
The discussions in the two-day-long conference are focused on implementing targets under the 2026-2029 roadmap, dismantling drug cartels, tackling synthetic drugs and clandestine laboratories, and strengthening investigations involving darknet and cryptocurrency-based trafficking.
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