ETV Bharat / bharat

After Naxal Elimination, Shah Sets December 2029 Deadline To Uproot Narco Trade From India

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday set December 31, 2029 as the deadline to uproot the drug trade from India, calling for a coordinated national campaign involving Central and state agencies, law-enforcement bodies and government departments.

Addressing the third national conference of heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of states and Union Territories in New Delhi, Shah said the fight against narcotics required the same level of collective determination that had been deployed against terrorism, insurgency and Left-Wing Extremism.

“The time has now come to deliver a decisive blow against narcotics, which have become the most serious threat to the country and the world, and to achieve victory through collective efforts. By December 31, 2029, we will collectively succeed in uprooting the drug trade from India,” Shah said.

The conference comes as the Centre seeks a more integrated mechanism for tackling narco-trafficking, shifting emphasis beyond seizures and arrests towards dismantling supply networks, disrupting precursor diversion, tracking drug-related finances, strengthening intelligence and reducing demand.

Shah called upon chief secretaries of states and UTs to adopt a different approach towards manpower, technology, budgets and other resources, to strengthen the anti-drug campaign. Shah said the responsibility could not rest only with the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and stressed the need for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

The Home Minister proposed transforming the ANTFs into an “Anti-Narco Mission Command”, with stronger coordination between enforcement agencies and state administrations. He said the fight would require every level of the government machinery — from school principals and village-level officials, to police officers, DGPs and chief secretaries — to work towards a common objective.

He said technology, forensic capabilities and intelligence gathering would have to become integral to the functioning of state anti-narcotics units. He also asked ANTFs to institutionalise the process of converting information into actionable intelligence within their respective police forces.

Stating that a major focus of the strategy would be targeting the international and financial dimensions of drug trafficking, Shah called for a dedicated campaign to identify and deport foreign nationals accused of drug-related offences, and blacklist them to prevent their re-entry into India.

He also called for intensified efforts to track fugitives operating from abroad and supplying narcotics to India, saying such offenders should be brought before Indian courts. At the same time, he stressed the need to target both international borders and drug-production centres to plug loopholes exploited by trafficking networks.