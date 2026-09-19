ETV Bharat / bharat

After Nandigram, Mamata's Rejinagar Candidate Withdraws, Alleges Pressure On Workers, Arrests For Decision

Berhampore: The Mamata Banerjee camp was dealt another blow on Saturday morning, when her candidate for the bypoll for the Rejinagar constituency in Murshidabad district, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, declared he was withdrawing from the contest. This, after her candidate for the other Assembly seat going to the bypolls on October 6 — Nandigram in South Midnapore district — Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew her nomination yesterday, a day after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Today is the final day for the withdrawal of nominations. Rabiul has stated that he will visit the Berhampore administrative building to formally withdraw his candidacy. He explained that it was getting difficult to mobilise workers and supporters on the ground, alleging that pressure was being exerted on faithful workers, with many of them arrested.

That, on top of the Election Commission freezing the Trinamool Congress party's original name and 'Twin Flowers' symbol, had made it difficult for him to mobilise support with a new symbol and party name in such a short time, he added.

Rabiul claimed he has discussed the matter with party chief Mamata Banerjee, and is withdrawing his nomination with the full knowledge of the party's top leadership. He said, "The party has been assigned a new symbol. We are unable to mobilise workers on the ground. Pressure is being created in various ways, and many have been arrested. How, then, can we contest the election? That is why I have decided to step down."