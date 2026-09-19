After Nandigram, Mamata's Rejinagar Candidate Withdraws, Alleges Pressure On Workers, Arrests For Decision
Rabiul Alam Chowdhury claimed he has discussed the matter with Mamata, and is withdrawing his nomination with the full knowledge of the party's top leadership.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Berhampore: The Mamata Banerjee camp was dealt another blow on Saturday morning, when her candidate for the bypoll for the Rejinagar constituency in Murshidabad district, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, declared he was withdrawing from the contest. This, after her candidate for the other Assembly seat going to the bypolls on October 6 — Nandigram in South Midnapore district — Sanchita Pradhan Dey, withdrew her nomination yesterday, a day after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Today is the final day for the withdrawal of nominations. Rabiul has stated that he will visit the Berhampore administrative building to formally withdraw his candidacy. He explained that it was getting difficult to mobilise workers and supporters on the ground, alleging that pressure was being exerted on faithful workers, with many of them arrested.
That, on top of the Election Commission freezing the Trinamool Congress party's original name and 'Twin Flowers' symbol, had made it difficult for him to mobilise support with a new symbol and party name in such a short time, he added.
Rabiul claimed he has discussed the matter with party chief Mamata Banerjee, and is withdrawing his nomination with the full knowledge of the party's top leadership. He said, "The party has been assigned a new symbol. We are unable to mobilise workers on the ground. Pressure is being created in various ways, and many have been arrested. How, then, can we contest the election? That is why I have decided to step down."
Rabiul's name had been announced as the Mamata camp's candidate for Rejinagar on September 13. He filed his nomination on September 16 — the same day the Congress candidate filed theirs. Meanwhile, at the last minute on September 16, Safiuzzaman Sheikh (alias Habib Master), filed his nomination as the candidate of the dissident TMC camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee.
This created a situation where candidates from two rival Trinamool factions were set to face off in the same constituency. Amid this, the EC issued an interim order on Thursday, prohibiting the use of the Trinamool's original name and 'Twin Flowers' symbol.
Both factions were asked to select alternative names and symbols. Subsequently, the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' with 'Football Player' as symbol, were allotted to the Mamata camp; while the Ritabrata faction was allotted the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the symbol 'envelope'.
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