Basant Pando Thanks ETV Bharat After Meeting Prez Murmu; Says 'I Put Forth Community's Five Key Demands'

Basant Pando, known as the adopted son of late Dr Rajendra Prasad, met President Murmu and handed her a letter listing his community's key demands.

After Meeting Prez Murmu, Basant Pando Thanks ETV Bharat; Says 'I Put Forth Community's Five Key Demands' (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 22, 2025 at 8:39 AM IST

Surguja: A story highlighted by ETV Bharat has resulted in a rare and emotional moment. Basant Pando, known as the adopted son of India's first President, Late Dr Rajendra Prasad and remembered as the boy who once sat on the President's lap, met President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur earlier this week, rekindling hope for the entire Pando community.

Basant said he is especially grateful to ETV Bharat, which, he believes, brought his long-ignored story back into the limelight and helped make this meeting possible. He said that everyone in the area already knew about his connection with Dr Rajendra Prasad, but it was ETV Bharat that highlighted it nationally and prompted officials to take notice.

Recently, ETV Bharat had highlighted the story of Basant Pando, who, as an eight-year-old child, was lifted into the arms of Dr Rajendra Prasad during his visit to the Pando tribe's village in 1952. Dr Prasad symbolically "adopted" the entire Pando community during that visit, a memory that Basant, now 80 years old, still holds close to his heart.

Basant Pando gets a chance to meet President Droupadi Murmu in Surguja (ETV Bharat)

When it was officially confirmed that President Droupadi Murmu would be visiting Ambikapur on November 20 (Thursday), and that she would attend a grand event organised by the Pando tribal community, the news filled Basant, his family and the entire Pando community with happiness and hope. But reaching the President was not easy due to heavy security and protocol. Even the local administration could do little initially. But eventually, Basant's name was added to the official list, and he was able to meet President Murmu.

Before the meeting, ETV Bharat had spoken to Basant. After the meeting, the team visited his home again to find out what the conversation was and what he handed over to the President. Basant said, "I told her that I am the same Basant Pando who had once sat on the lap of the first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad." He further said, "President Murmu smiled and said to me, 'You are my son too'."

ETV Bharat team with Basant Pando after his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)

He then took out a letter from his pocket and gave it to her. The letter contained five demands related to the welfare of the Pando community. "We have demanded inclusion of the Pando community in the centrally protected list, land leases, hostels, jobs, education and health facilities," he said.

Basant said the President accepted the letter in her hand and told him, "I will read it at my leisure."

Basant Pando gets a chance to meet President Droupadi Murmu in Surguja (ETV Bharat)

Basant thanked ETV Bharat again and also remembered former Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey, saying she had also shown concern for him earlier.

Uday Pando, the state president of the Pando community, said, "First of all, I would like to thank ETV Bharat. Because of they showed our story, the entire administration's focus shifted towards us. People here already knew me and Basant Pando, but ETV Bharat contacted me before the President's arrival and asked for the story. After people read and saw it, the administration also tried to organise the meeting. We are extremely happy. This meeting with President Murmu has given the Pando community a new identity."

Another community member, Rajkumar Pando, said, "Now it feels like we will all be taken care of."

"The first President who adopted us is no more, and since then, we have only heard about the Presidents but never saw them. Today, it feels good that our President came to us," said one Madhav Ram Pando.

After the meeting, Basant, his family, and his friends said they are hopeful that the authorities will now pay attention to the Pando community's long-standing problems.

