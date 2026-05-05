ETV Bharat / bharat

'Seen This Playbook Before': Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of 'Stealing' Elections In Assam, West Bengal

File photo of Rahul Gandhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi alleged that assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal were "stolen" with the support of the Election Commission. After his party suffered crushing defeat in both the states, Rahul Gandhi took to social media and claimed that more than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal, echoing the concerns raised by Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, who lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur constituency. Gandhi said that Assam and Bengal are clear cases of elections being manipulated, adding that the Congress agrees with Mamata Banerjee's assertion. "Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal," he stated.