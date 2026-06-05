ETV Bharat / bharat

After Malviya Nagar Tragedy, Three Fire Incidents Reported In Delhi-NCR, No Civilian Casualties

New Delhi/Noida: Two days after the devastating fire at a guest house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, three fire incidents were reported in Noida and South Delhi on Friday. The recent fire incidents highlight concerns about fire safety in residential and commercial buildings across the national capital and its surrounding regions.

While all three incidents were brought under control without any civilian fatalities, emergency teams carried out multiple rescue operations across Noida and Delhi.

Fire occurred at the Ivy County residential society in Sector 74. (PTI)

Nehru Place-GK I Office Fire Injures Two Firefighters

In Delhi, a fire broke out early Friday morning at the Tata Communications office building in the Nehru Place-Greater Kailash I area. The Delhi Fire Services received a call at approximately 2.47 am regarding a blaze inside the multi-storey office building located opposite Savitri Cinema. Firefighters found flames spreading inside the structure and upgraded the incident to a major response.

A total of 11 fire tenders, water bowsers, quick response vehicles and specialised firefighting equipment were deployed to tackle the blaze.

Officials later said the fire was confined to a battery room covering nearly 200 sq ft inside the building. After several hours of firefighting, the blaze was brought under control around 7 am, followed by cooling operations.

Two firefighters sustained burn injuries while battling the fire. According to Delhi Fire Services officials, fire operator Sandeep and firefighter Suresh suffered burns to their hands during the operation and were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Assistant Divisional Officer Y S Meena said, "Sandeep and Suresh suffered burn injuries to their hands while extinguishing the fire. They were immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment."

Family Rescued From 12th-Floor In Noida

On Friday morning, the first major incident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, occurred at the Ivy County residential society in Sector 74, where a fire broke out in two flats on the 12th floor of a high-rise tower.