After Malviya Nagar Tragedy, Three Fire Incidents Reported In Delhi-NCR, No Civilian Casualties
A high-rise blaze in Noida and a commercial building fire in Delhi triggered fresh concerns over fire safety standards. Firefighters suffer injuries in Delhi fire.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Two days after the devastating fire at a guest house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, three fire incidents were reported in Noida and South Delhi on Friday. The recent fire incidents highlight concerns about fire safety in residential and commercial buildings across the national capital and its surrounding regions.
While all three incidents were brought under control without any civilian fatalities, emergency teams carried out multiple rescue operations across Noida and Delhi.
Nehru Place-GK I Office Fire Injures Two Firefighters
In Delhi, a fire broke out early Friday morning at the Tata Communications office building in the Nehru Place-Greater Kailash I area. The Delhi Fire Services received a call at approximately 2.47 am regarding a blaze inside the multi-storey office building located opposite Savitri Cinema. Firefighters found flames spreading inside the structure and upgraded the incident to a major response.
A total of 11 fire tenders, water bowsers, quick response vehicles and specialised firefighting equipment were deployed to tackle the blaze.
Officials later said the fire was confined to a battery room covering nearly 200 sq ft inside the building. After several hours of firefighting, the blaze was brought under control around 7 am, followed by cooling operations.
Two firefighters sustained burn injuries while battling the fire. According to Delhi Fire Services officials, fire operator Sandeep and firefighter Suresh suffered burns to their hands during the operation and were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Assistant Divisional Officer Y S Meena said, "Sandeep and Suresh suffered burn injuries to their hands while extinguishing the fire. They were immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment."
Family Rescued From 12th-Floor In Noida
On Friday morning, the first major incident in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, occurred at the Ivy County residential society in Sector 74, where a fire broke out in two flats on the 12th floor of a high-rise tower.
According to officials, the fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit in an air conditioner installed in a flat belonging to Ankit Agarwal. Thick black smoke and flames rose from the building, triggering panic among residents.
Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert. Residents evacuated the building through staircases, while occupants of neighbouring flats were also moved to safer locations as a precautionary measure.
Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said, "Information was received regarding a fire caused by a short circuit in an AC at Ivy County, Sector 74. Police and fire service teams arrived at the scene immediately. A trapped family, including a husband, wife and children, was rescued safely and the blaze was extinguished with the help of six fire tenders."
The society falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations and remain on alert.
Freezer Short Circuit Sparks Fire At Noida Sector 52 Complex
While firefighting operations were underway in Sector 74, another fire was reported near Shatabdi Vihar in Sector 52 under the Sector 24 police station area. The blaze erupted inside a commercial complex housing a restaurant on the ground floor and a paying guest facility on the upper floors.
According to fire officials, the fire started due to a short circuit in a freezer installed inside the restaurant.
Chaubey said, "Immediately after receiving the information, fire service units and local police reached the spot and started the firefighting operation. The fire had started due to a short circuit in a freezer installed at the restaurant."
He added, "Fire personnel formed separate firefighting, rescue and search teams and safely evacuated 15 people from the building. The fire has been brought under control."
Officials said the prompt response helped prevent the incident from turning into a major disaster.
Preliminary investigations point to electrical short circuits in both Noida fires, while authorities are still examining the exact cause of the blaze at the Delhi office building.
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