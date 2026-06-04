After Malviya Nagar Fire, Trade Body Seeks Safety Audit of Hotels, Restaurants Across Delhi
CTI proposed an eight-point safety framework after the Delhi hotel fire that killed 21 people and exposed alleged violations.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The deaths of around 21 people in a Malviya Nagar hotel fire have prompted citywide grief and urgent scrutiny of Delhi’s hotel and restaurant safety standards.
Taking note of the tragedy, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), one of Delhi's leading bodies representing traders and entrepreneurs, has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeking a comprehensive review of safety measures in hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and cinema halls across the capital.
CTI Seeks Accountability From Civic Agencies
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the establishment where the fire broke out allegedly lacked a fire department No Objection Certificate (NOC). He also questioned how a property approved for only six rooms was reportedly operating 25 rooms.
CTI has urged the Delhi government to hold accountable not only the hotel owner but also officials from the fire department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the electricity department, who may have failed to act, despite alleged violations.
"The responsibility for such incidents cannot rest solely on the owner. If violations continued for years, questions must also be asked of the agencies responsible for inspections and enforcement," Goyal said.
CTI submits eight-point safety plan
The trade body has submitted eight key recommendations to the Delhi government, saying their implementation across hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and cinema halls could help prevent similar tragedies in the future.
1. Kitchen Safety
- Install automatic kitchen fire suppression systems above tandoors, deep fryers and gas ranges.
- Conduct deep cleaning of exhaust hoods every three months to prevent grease-related fires.
- Install LPG/PNG gas leak detectors with automatic alarm and shut-off systems.
- Keep fire blankets and wet towels readily available at all kitchen stations for small fire emergencies.
2. Electrical Safety
- Install MCBs and ELCBs to automatically cut power during overloads or short circuits.
- Conduct wiring inspections every six months to identify loose connections and overloaded circuits.
- Provide dedicated electrical lines for heavy equipment such as deep freezers, ovens and air conditioners.
- Avoid operating high-load appliances through extension boards.
3. Firefighting Systems
- Place ABC-type fire extinguishers at regular intervals and train staff to use them.
- Install smoke detectors and fire alarm systems in kitchens, dining areas, storage rooms and staff quarters.
- Make sprinkler systems mandatory in large restaurants and hotels.
4. Staff Training
- Conduct monthly fire safety mock drills.
- Train staff in fire suppression, gas-shutoff procedures, and customer evacuation.
- Ensure kitchen staff understand that water should never be used on oil fires.
5. Exit and Evacuation Measures
- Maintain at least two clear evacuation routes.
- Install battery-backed emergency lighting systems.
- Ensure emergency exits remain unlocked and accessible at all times.
- Display illuminated exit signage on every floor.
6. Daily Safety Checklist
- Ensure gas main valves are shut after business hours.
- Switch off electrical systems not in use.
- Remove flammable materials from kitchens.
- Store LPG cylinders in well-ventilated areas away from cooking spaces.
7. Legal Compliance
- Obtain mandatory Fire NOCs from local authorities.
- Conduct regular fire safety audits and maintain FSSAI compliance.
- Ensure safety certifications remain up to date for insurance purposes.
8. Common Mistakes to Avoid
- Cooking in closed kitchens where smoke and gas can accumulate.
- Disposing of lit cigarettes or burning materials in dustbins.
- Using highly flammable decorative materials such as thermocol and certain fabrics.
- Keeping fire extinguishers inaccessible or hidden from view.
CTI said the Malviya Nagar tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for authorities and business owners alike, stressing that strict compliance with safety norms is essential to prevent future loss of life.
Also Read:
- Delhi Hotel Fire: Families Search for Loved Ones, Investigators Reconstruct Sequence Of Events
- Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: Hotel Building Owner Arrested; CM Orders Citywide Crackdown Against Illegal Properties
- ETV Bharat Ground Report | Inside Delhi's 'Death Traps': How Residential Buildings Became Unsafe Hotels