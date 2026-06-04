ETV Bharat / bharat

After Malviya Nagar Fire, Trade Body Seeks Safety Audit of Hotels, Restaurants Across Delhi

New Delhi: The deaths of around 21 people in a Malviya Nagar hotel fire have prompted citywide grief and urgent scrutiny of Delhi’s hotel and restaurant safety standards.

Taking note of the tragedy, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), one of Delhi's leading bodies representing traders and entrepreneurs, has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeking a comprehensive review of safety measures in hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and cinema halls across the capital.

CTI Seeks Accountability From Civic Agencies

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the establishment where the fire broke out allegedly lacked a fire department No Objection Certificate (NOC). He also questioned how a property approved for only six rooms was reportedly operating 25 rooms.

CTI has urged the Delhi government to hold accountable not only the hotel owner but also officials from the fire department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the electricity department, who may have failed to act, despite alleged violations.

"The responsibility for such incidents cannot rest solely on the owner. If violations continued for years, questions must also be asked of the agencies responsible for inspections and enforcement," Goyal said.

CTI in a letter to CM Rekha Gupta seeking safety audit. (CTI)

CTI letter seeks Safety Audit (CTI)

CTI submits eight-point safety plan