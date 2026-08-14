After Kota, Dehradun And Prayagraj, Rahul Gandhi's Student Campaign 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Moves To Pune
Rahul's education campaign has expanded beyond exam irregularities to broader reforms, school education, recruitment exams and growing youth unemployment concerns nationwide | Amit Agnihotri reports.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over the response to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's nationwide campaign demanding education reforms and will hold its next student conclave in Maharashtra's Pune on August 22.
Rahul launched his nationwide student campaign called 'Chhtaron ki goonj' from Kota on June 17 and later addressed similar conclaves in Dehradun on July 17 and Prayagraj on August 8.
The drive was launched to fix government accountability after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance exam paper leak and mismanagement in the conduct of CBSE board exams, but was soon expanded to cover the entire gamut of education reforms, including school education, recruitment exams and the bigger issue of large-scale joblessness in the country.
Congress managers said the drive had made Rahul a popular leader who was flagging the concerns of middle-class parents as well as students like no other politician.
The Congress drive also aims to mobilise youngsters whose recent uprising forced the central government to remove former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"Our leader has been flagging the concerns of the youth for long, but the latest student campaign has been very successful. Students and middle-class parents have been drawn to Rahul Gandhi's drive. No other leader is today talking about the need for education reforms. This has made him a popular leader among the youth," AICC functionary Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.
Pune Conclave Expected To Be Biggest
Dalvi, who is involved in preparations for the Pune conclave, said student registrations for the Aug 22 event are the highest so far, and the party hopes to outdo the Prayagraj event.
"Pune is known as an education city. It is also the cultural capital of Maharashtra. While our leader delivers a national message during his rallies, the state will also benefit. Registrations for the Aug 22 event have been the highest so far," said Dalvi.
Dalvi, who is secretary in charge of Punjab, said the party arranged large-screen broadcasts of Rahul's Prayagraj student conclave across the northern state, which residents liked.
"The gathering in Prayagraj was the biggest so far. We broadcast the event across Punjab. The residents responded with excitement as they could relate to the issue," he said.
Congress managers said the grand old party was not getting affected by similar student protests staged by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi and its attempts to expand their reach.
The recent student protests in Delhi, coupled with the united Opposition taking up the issue in Parliament's Monsoon Session, had rattled the central government and forced it to remove former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Congress insiders said Rahul's student drive began long before the BJP's protest, which focused on a single issue.
"Our leader and our youth wings had started raising the demand for education reforms much before the CJP, which had a single focus. The Congress, in contrast, is talking about revamping the entire education sector. Only a national party can sustain such a campaign and bring about policy changes," said Dalvi.
Congress Says Campaign Is Not About Politics
AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, BM Sandeep, said the Congress was not running the student campaign for politics but was responding to the youth's call as the national party.
"India has 400 million youth who are the strength of the country. When they urge the LoP to address their issues, it is natural for the party to respond. There is no politics involved here, but yes, we all want to hold the government accountable, which should have resolved the youth's issues in the first place. The students got angry when the government just sat on their demands and took small steps," Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
"The youth study with millions of rupees spent by their families on education and exams. They get a certificate, but it doesn't get them employment. Year after year, the youth have been hearing the same thing from the government. They have now become weary as their trust in the education system has been shattered. Millions of students are asking for jobs. The Pune event will be massive. The party and its student wings are working hard to ensure the success of the coming conclave. The campaign is a big draw among the youngsters and will continue to travel across the country over the coming weeks," he added.
Also Read:
- Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour Nothing More Than That Of A 'Street-level' Person: Giriraj Singh
- 'PM Prioritises Fake Image Over Country's Security': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Question Alleged Increased Chinese Activity In Arunachal
- ‘No Sanction’: SC Cancels Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Savarkar Drew British Pension' Remarks