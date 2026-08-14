ETV Bharat / bharat

After Kota, Dehradun And Prayagraj, Rahul Gandhi's Student Campaign 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Moves To Pune

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, August 8, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over the response to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's nationwide campaign demanding education reforms and will hold its next student conclave in Maharashtra's Pune on August 22.

Rahul launched his nationwide student campaign called 'Chhtaron ki goonj' from Kota on June 17 and later addressed similar conclaves in Dehradun on July 17 and Prayagraj on August 8.

The drive was launched to fix government accountability after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance exam paper leak and mismanagement in the conduct of CBSE board exams, but was soon expanded to cover the entire gamut of education reforms, including school education, recruitment exams and the bigger issue of large-scale joblessness in the country.

Congress managers said the drive had made Rahul a popular leader who was flagging the concerns of middle-class parents as well as students like no other politician.

The Congress drive also aims to mobilise youngsters whose recent uprising forced the central government to remove former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Our leader has been flagging the concerns of the youth for long, but the latest student campaign has been very successful. Students and middle-class parents have been drawn to Rahul Gandhi's drive. No other leader is today talking about the need for education reforms. This has made him a popular leader among the youth," AICC functionary Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ANI)

Pune Conclave Expected To Be Biggest

Dalvi, who is involved in preparations for the Pune conclave, said student registrations for the Aug 22 event are the highest so far, and the party hopes to outdo the Prayagraj event.

"Pune is known as an education city. It is also the cultural capital of Maharashtra. While our leader delivers a national message during his rallies, the state will also benefit. Registrations for the Aug 22 event have been the highest so far," said Dalvi.