After Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Announces Social Media Ban For Children

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Friday that social media access for children under 13 will be banned in the state, with phased implementation over the next 90 days.

Naidu said the state government is also considering extending the ban to children aged 13 to 16, with the final decision pending expert consultations.

“Definitely, we will make sure that within 90 days those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media,” he said, while speaking in the assembly during a discussion on the financial bill.

The announcement comes soon after the Karnataka government issued a similar move, declaring a social media ban for children under 16.