After Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Announces Social Media Ban For Children
The announcement comes soon after the Karnataka government issued a similar move, declaring a social media ban for children under 16.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Friday that social media access for children under 13 will be banned in the state, with phased implementation over the next 90 days.
Naidu said the state government is also considering extending the ban to children aged 13 to 16, with the final decision pending expert consultations.
“Definitely, we will make sure that within 90 days those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media,” he said, while speaking in the assembly during a discussion on the financial bill.
At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, the Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed his strong views against the usage of social media by children and suggested restrictions.
Separately, Chief Minister Naidu had indicated that the government is preparing an action plan to regulate children's social media use. He also instructed senior police officials to take strict action against social media misuse and prioritise women's safety.
Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the ban on the use of social media by children under the age of 16 in the state. He announced while presenting the Karnataka budget for the financial year 2026–27.
He said the decision was aimed at preventing the adverse effects of increasing usage of mobile phones among children. “To prevent adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16,” Siddaramaiah said.
