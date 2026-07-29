Over 15,000 Engineering Seats Vacant In NITs, IIITs, GFTIs; Special Counselling Begins For Central Seats
The largest number of vacancies is in 60 GFTIs (6,945 seats), followed by 31 NITs (4,611), 27 IIITs (3,628) and 239 seats at IIEST Shibpur.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kota: Over 15,000 engineering seats have remained vacant in premier technical institutions across the country following the conclusion of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling 2026, prompting the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to begin special counselling for admission to the remaining seats.
After five rounds of JoSAA counselling, the admission process for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has concluded. However, a total of 15,423 seats remain vacant across the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
The CSAB has released the tentative seat matrix, with admissions to these vacant seats based on the JEE Main All India Rank (AIR). According to education expert Dev Sharma, of the total 15,423 vacant seats, 13,156 are in the gender-neutral category, open to both male and female candidates, while 2,267 seats are reserved under the female-only category.
The largest number of vacancies is in the country's 60 GFTIs, with 6,945 seats, followed by 31 NITs with 4,611 seats, 27 IIITs with 3,628 seats, and 239 seats at IIEST Shibpur.
Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), one of the most sought-after branches among engineering aspirants, accounts for 3,098 vacant seats across these institutions. Of these, 503 are in NITs, 17 at IIEST Shibpur, 1,173 in IIITs and 1,405 in GFTIs.
NITs: 4,611 Seats Vacant
A total of 4,611 seats remain vacant across the country's 31 NITs. This includes 503 seats in Computer Science and Engineering. Of the total NIT vacancies, 3,489 seats are in the gender-neutral category, and 1,122 are female-only seats.
The quota-wise distribution includes 2,372 seats under the Other State quota, 2,081 under the Home State quota, 21 under the Goa quota, 128 under the Jammu and Kashmir quota and nine under the Ladakh quota.
IIEST Shibpur: 239 Seats Vacant
At IIEST Shibpur, 239 seats remain vacant after the completion of JoSAA counselling. Of these, 17 are in Computer Science and Engineering. The institute has 178 gender-neutral seats and 61 female-only seats. In terms of domicile allocation, 130 seats are under the Home State quota and 109 under the Other State quota.
IIITs: 3,628 Seats Vacant
The country's 27 IIITs have a total of 3,628 vacant seats. This includes 1,173 seats in Computer Science and Engineering. Of the total vacancies, 3,099 seats are in the gender-neutral category, while 529 are female-only seats.
GFTIs Account For Largest Share Of Vacancies
The highest number of vacant seats is in the 60 Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), which together have 6,945 seats available through CSAB special counselling. Of these, 1,405 seats are in Computer Science and Engineering. The GFTIs have 6,729 gender-neutral seats and 216 female-only seats. The quota-wise distribution includes 6,390 seats under the All India and Other State quota and 555 under the Home State quota.
CSAB vacancy breakdown
|Institute
|No. of Institutes
|Total Vacant Seats
|Gender Neutral
|Female Only
|NITs
|31
|4,611
|3,489
|1,122
|IIEST Shibpur
|1
|239
|178
|61
|IIITs
|27
|3,628
|3,099
|529
|GFTIs
|60
|6,945
|6,729
|216
|Total
|119
|15, 423
|13,156
|2,267
The vacancy figures indicate that 15,423 seats across 119 institutions are available in the CSAB special counselling process following JoSAA 2026.
CSAB counselling schedule
The CSAB special counselling process began on July 28. Candidates who appeared for JEE Main can register for admission to the participating institutions until August 3 at 10 am.
The counselling schedule is as follows:
- Registration begins: July 28
- Mock seat allotment: July 31 at 10 AM
- Last date for registration: August 3 at 10 AM
- Registration fee payment and document upload: August 3 at 10 AM
- Choice filling and auto-locking: August 5 at 2 PM
- First-round seat allotment: August 6 at 5 PM
- Institute fee payment, online reporting, document upload and verification: August 10 at 5 PM
- Freeze, Slide, Float, Surrender, Withdrawal and Exit options: August 10 at 5 PM
- Second-round seat allotment: August 12
- Institute fee payment, online reporting, document upload and verification for the second round: August 14 at 5 PM
- Physical reporting at allotted institutes: August 13 to 18
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and have a valid JEE Main All India Rank can participate in the CSAB special counselling process for the available seats.
The counselling offers another opportunity for eligible engineering aspirants who could not secure a seat through JoSAA to compete for admission to NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur and GFTIs. The final availability of seats, however, will depend on the seat matrix and subsequent allotment rounds.
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