ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 15,000 Engineering Seats Vacant In NITs, IIITs, GFTIs; Special Counselling Begins For Central Seats

Kota: Over 15,000 engineering seats have remained vacant in premier technical institutions across the country following the conclusion of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling 2026, prompting the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to begin special counselling for admission to the remaining seats.

After five rounds of JoSAA counselling, the admission process for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has concluded. However, a total of 15,423 seats remain vacant across the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The CSAB has released the tentative seat matrix, with admissions to these vacant seats based on the JEE Main All India Rank (AIR). According to education expert Dev Sharma, of the total 15,423 vacant seats, 13,156 are in the gender-neutral category, open to both male and female candidates, while 2,267 seats are reserved under the female-only category.

The largest number of vacancies is in the country's 60 GFTIs, with 6,945 seats, followed by 31 NITs with 4,611 seats, 27 IIITs with 3,628 seats, and 239 seats at IIEST Shibpur.

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), one of the most sought-after branches among engineering aspirants, accounts for 3,098 vacant seats across these institutions. Of these, 503 are in NITs, 17 at IIEST Shibpur, 1,173 in IIITs and 1,405 in GFTIs.

NITs: 4,611 Seats Vacant

A total of 4,611 seats remain vacant across the country's 31 NITs. This includes 503 seats in Computer Science and Engineering. Of the total NIT vacancies, 3,489 seats are in the gender-neutral category, and 1,122 are female-only seats.

The quota-wise distribution includes 2,372 seats under the Other State quota, 2,081 under the Home State quota, 21 under the Goa quota, 128 under the Jammu and Kashmir quota and nine under the Ladakh quota.

IIEST Shibpur: 239 Seats Vacant

At IIEST Shibpur, 239 seats remain vacant after the completion of JoSAA counselling. Of these, 17 are in Computer Science and Engineering. The institute has 178 gender-neutral seats and 61 female-only seats. In terms of domicile allocation, 130 seats are under the Home State quota and 109 under the Other State quota.

IIITs: 3,628 Seats Vacant