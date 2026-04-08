After Iran-US Ceasefire, Kashmir Leaders Make Bold Call For Dialogue To Resolve Every Conflict
Kashmir political leaders welcome the US-Iran ceasefire after 39 days of war, emphasising dialogue as the only way to resolve conflicts and restore peace.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Srinagar: Political leaders in Kashmir have hailed the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire following the 39-day war, saying that dialogue remains the sole path toward resolving conflicts.
US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. “Based on conversations with (Pakistan) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote in a social media post.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was the first politician to comment on the ceasefire, asked what the US achieved from this war. “So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open & freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39-day war achieve for the US?” he posted on X.
Omar’s father and National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah, stated that dialogue was the only way to resolve conflicts and that India must maintain friendly ties with all countries.
Referring to the current leadership in India, Farooq said that while he has no specific recommendations for the government of India (GoI), he believes one thing is clear: for India to progress, it must extend friendship to every country.
“We had good relations with all powerful countries – the US, China and Russia – at one time,” he said, referring to relations with Russia and the Panchsheel Agreement between India and China, inked between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.
According to the NC patron, China and Russia are also significant players in the current multipolar world. “India always had good relations with all countries, especially with Russia and China. We didn’t choose a rivalry with any country. We always remained friends with other countries. And today the foreign ministry can only tell whether we have good relations with relations between India and the Gulf countries,” Farooq said.
Referring to the silence of the GoI initially on the issue of Palestine, he regretted it, saying the silence was wrong. For ages, we have been supporting Palestine, which is a just cause; suddenly, we switched, which does not augur well,” he said.
The former chief minister congratulated the people of all these countries on the ceasefire and hoped that dialogue between them, scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Friday, would proceed. “Such Issues can be resolved through dialogue. Such a war has implications on the country too, as LPG and fuel supply were disrupted, and prices were escalating, which hit the people. Conflicts are no solutions to any war,” he said.
Referring to the Indo-Pak ties, he said that Pakistan should also stop terrorism and choose a way to live in harmony and prosperity.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti also lauded the “bravery” of Iran for bringing the US and Israel into the dialogue. “Pakistan’s central role during this ceasefire cannot be ignored as it brought the world out of the brink of catastrophe. Pakistan should be appreciated for its role during this war and for bringing this ceasefire. Some leaders who say that Pakistan’s role can hurt our country – those leaders should come out of this Pakistan phobia,” she said in a press conference.
She also expressed hope that Pakistan and India will initiate dialogue at some point in time and resolve issues, which will be a good omen for us. Mehbooba also expressed hope that the ceasefire would become permanent and wished for Iran’s prosperity.
Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir’s chief religious preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also welcomed the ceasefire, saying it underlines the importance of the dialogue. “The two-week ceasefire announcement between Iran and the United States is a welcome step toward peace. It underscores that restraint and dialogue take precedence over confrontation for conflict resolution, and peace prevails over war,” Mirwaiz posted on X.
Praising the courage of the Iranian people during this war, he said that the resilience and courage shown by them and their leadership amid the extreme aggression were "commendable". “Congratulations to them and all the actors, including Islamabad, in bringing about this crucial ceasefire. May this lead to lasting stability and greater dialogue over conflict,” he said.
The US, Israel and Iran announced a 14-day ceasefire, mediated by Pakistan, on Wednesday morning after 39 days of war, which allows the conditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz that had crippled oil and LPG supply to the world.
National Conference Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, invoked a verse from the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, inferring that Iran came victorious out of this war. “If Allah should aid you, no one can overcome you,” he wrote on X.
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