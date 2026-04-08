ETV Bharat / bharat

After Iran-US Ceasefire, Kashmir Leaders Make Bold Call For Dialogue To Resolve Every Conflict

Srinagar: Political leaders in Kashmir have hailed the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire following the 39-day war, saying that dialogue remains the sole path toward resolving conflicts.

US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. “Based on conversations with (Pakistan) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote in a social media post.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was the first politician to comment on the ceasefire, asked what the US achieved from this war. “So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open & freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39-day war achieve for the US?” he posted on X.

Omar’s father and National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah, stated that dialogue was the only way to resolve conflicts and that India must maintain friendly ties with all countries.

Referring to the current leadership in India, Farooq said that while he has no specific recommendations for the government of India (GoI), he believes one thing is clear: for India to progress, it must extend friendship to every country.

“We had good relations with all powerful countries – the US, China and Russia – at one time,” he said, referring to relations with Russia and the Panchsheel Agreement between India and China, inked between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.

According to the NC patron, China and Russia are also significant players in the current multipolar world. “India always had good relations with all countries, especially with Russia and China. We didn’t choose a rivalry with any country. We always remained friends with other countries. And today the foreign ministry can only tell whether we have good relations with relations between India and the Gulf countries,” Farooq said.

Referring to the silence of the GoI initially on the issue of Palestine, he regretted it, saying the silence was wrong. For ages, we have been supporting Palestine, which is a just cause; suddenly, we switched, which does not augur well,” he said.