ETV Bharat / bharat

After Ink Row In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'EC Gaslighting Citizens'; BJP Calls Him 'Anti-National'

Mumbai: As counting began for 29 municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of "gaslighting citizens" following the controversy surrounding indelible ink used during polling on Thursday. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly refuted the charge, saying the Opposition is trying to cover up another expected poll defeat.

On Friday, Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of weakening public trust in democracy and "facilitating vote theft", a charge the Congress has been making for some time.

In a post on X this morning, Gandhi wrote, "Election Commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote chori is an anti-national act."

His remarks came shortly after counting began for elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, adding strength to opposition claims of irregularities in the civic polls.

A day earlier, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray had also alleged election fraud and questioned the authenticity of the indelible ink used to mark voters during polling.

However, the BJP has rejected Gandhi's allegations and said the Opposition is trying to divert attention from an expected defeat in the civic elections by targeting the Election Commission.

The saffron party leaders defended the polling process and said the Opposition is making excuses even before the final results are out.

Calling the Opposition "bahana brigade", BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Accepting defeat before counting ends? Rahul is back to doing what he does best... Discredit, distort and disinform."

He went on to say, "'Khandani chor' now regurgitating claims of Thackerays."