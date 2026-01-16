After Ink Row In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'EC Gaslighting Citizens'; BJP Calls Him 'Anti-National'
"Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote Chori is an anti-national act," criticised Rahul Gandhi amid vote-counting in Maharashtra.
Mumbai: As counting began for 29 municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of "gaslighting citizens" following the controversy surrounding indelible ink used during polling on Thursday. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly refuted the charge, saying the Opposition is trying to cover up another expected poll defeat.
On Friday, Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of weakening public trust in democracy and "facilitating vote theft", a charge the Congress has been making for some time.
In a post on X this morning, Gandhi wrote, "Election Commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote chori is an anti-national act."
His remarks came shortly after counting began for elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, adding strength to opposition claims of irregularities in the civic polls.
A day earlier, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray had also alleged election fraud and questioned the authenticity of the indelible ink used to mark voters during polling.
However, the BJP has rejected Gandhi's allegations and said the Opposition is trying to divert attention from an expected defeat in the civic elections by targeting the Election Commission.
The saffron party leaders defended the polling process and said the Opposition is making excuses even before the final results are out.
Calling the Opposition "bahana brigade", BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Accepting defeat before counting ends? Rahul is back to doing what he does best... Discredit, distort and disinform."
Rahul Back to doing what he does best
Discredit , distort & disinform
Khandani chor now regurgitating claims of Thackerays
He went on to say, "'Khandani chor' now regurgitating claims of Thackerays."
"By the way what came out of allegations Rahul made on Bihar elections vote chori?" Poonawalla questioned.
He also said that although the ink controversy should be investigated, not a single case of actual vote fraud was reported during Thursday's polling.
Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, accused the Congress of spreading false stories to avoid scrutiny. In a post on X, he said that "parivarvadi" parties often raise allegations that later fail in courts and in public opinion.
Calling Rahul Gandhi "anti-national", Bhandari said, "Whenever election results do not go in his favour, he always tries to blame someone else for the loss....The trends in the BMC elections make it clear from Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that the Congress party is set to face a heavy defeat..."
The controversy began on Thursday after several videos and posts claimed that the ink applied on voters' fingers was getting erased easily, raising concerns about the integrity of the voting process.
Opposition leaders, including local Congress leaders, alleged that in many polling booths, marker pens were used instead of indelible ink and that the marks could be wiped off using sanitiser.
As the issue escalated, the State Election Commission ordered an inquiry and told the media that a detailed investigation would be conducted to verify whether the viral claims were genuine or misleading. The Commission also said there was no change in procedure and that the same indelible ink was used in the BMC elections as per standard practice.
In its official response, SEC said, "Attempting to erase the ink applied on a voter's finger and thereby trying to create confusion among voters is a malpractice. If it is found that a person has erased the ink from their finger and has come to vote again, appropriate legal action will be taken against them."
The State Election Commission further clarified that even if someone attempts to commit a malpractice by erasing the ink on the finger, the concerned voter cannot vote again. "Necessary safeguards in this regard have already been put in place. Once a voter has cast their vote, a record of it is maintained. Therefore, merely erasing the ink does not enable a voter who has committed such malpractice to vote again. Instructions to remain vigilant in this matter have once again been issued to all concerned authorities," the poll panel added.
