ETV Bharat / bharat

After 'Ineffective' Talks With MHA, Ladakh Groups Warns Of Protst Against 'Irreversible Changes' Before UT Level Body

Srinagar: Amid the panel led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conveying to the Ladakh group on Wednesday that the Union Territory-level body would be elected through direct ballot, the Ladakh leadership toughened their stance, warning of protests against any “major irreversible restructuring” before the UT model is finalised.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held talks with the MHA sub-committee in New Delhi to seek further clarity on their understanding over UT led elected body and constitutional safeguards to Ladakh under Article 371.

“We unanimously stated that no major irreversible restructuring should be done in governance mechanisms, land transfers, etc before an elected body at the Union Territory level is in place,” said a joint LAB and KDA statement following the meeting.

The two bodies led by Chering Dorje Lakruk and Asgar Ali Karbali warned they would be “compelled to call upon a public protest against any irreversible changes to the administrative and political setup of Ladakh before the UT-level democratic body is constituted”.

Without explicitly naming the changes, those who participated in the meeting from Ladakh are understood to be averse to expansion of autonomous hill development councils across the newly carved out seven districts.

The MHA is learnt to have assured that the UT-level body would be elected by direct election. The body would have powers to legislate on land, culture, language, forest, environment, natural resources and any other subject matter reserved for the UT under Article 240.

The democratic body would also be empowered with executive, budgetary, planning and financial powers, the MHA told the Ladakh bodies. But the LAB and KDA pointed out a lack of clarity over areas including law and order “as seen in UT of Puducherry”, which they said was necessary for proper governance."