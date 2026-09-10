After 'Ineffective' Talks With MHA, Ladakh Groups Warns Of Protst Against 'Irreversible Changes' Before UT Level Body
The UT-level body would be elected by direct election and would have the power to legislate on land and culture.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:41 AM IST
Srinagar: Amid the panel led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conveying to the Ladakh group on Wednesday that the Union Territory-level body would be elected through direct ballot, the Ladakh leadership toughened their stance, warning of protests against any “major irreversible restructuring” before the UT model is finalised.
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held talks with the MHA sub-committee in New Delhi to seek further clarity on their understanding over UT led elected body and constitutional safeguards to Ladakh under Article 371.
“We unanimously stated that no major irreversible restructuring should be done in governance mechanisms, land transfers, etc before an elected body at the Union Territory level is in place,” said a joint LAB and KDA statement following the meeting.
The two bodies led by Chering Dorje Lakruk and Asgar Ali Karbali warned they would be “compelled to call upon a public protest against any irreversible changes to the administrative and political setup of Ladakh before the UT-level democratic body is constituted”.
Without explicitly naming the changes, those who participated in the meeting from Ladakh are understood to be averse to expansion of autonomous hill development councils across the newly carved out seven districts.
The MHA is learnt to have assured that the UT-level body would be elected by direct election. The body would have powers to legislate on land, culture, language, forest, environment, natural resources and any other subject matter reserved for the UT under Article 240.
The democratic body would also be empowered with executive, budgetary, planning and financial powers, the MHA told the Ladakh bodies. But the LAB and KDA pointed out a lack of clarity over areas including law and order “as seen in UT of Puducherry”, which they said was necessary for proper governance."
At their August 19 meeting with MHA officials in Leh, the Ladakh groups had handed a “non-negotiable” draft of demands to the MHA, including placing home, public order and police under the control of the elected government and Ladakh Legislative Assembly.
Speaking after the meeting, Sonam Wangchuk said the meeting was ineffective as there was no agreement over the draft demands. “We are sad as the meeting was completely ineffective. We were expecting the government would have readied the draft on the UT body, but nothing concrete has happened.
“It was like a Jaspal Bhatti meeting in which the date for the next meeting was decided for October,” he said.
The MHA has also promised to grant compensation to people who lost their lives and were injured in the September 2025 agitation. Four people were killed, and dozens were injured following a hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to press for statehood and sixth schedule.
While Wangchuk was booked under the National Security Act (NSA), about 87 people were booked on various charges following the violence. The Ladakh administration withdrew FIRs against 25 people in August by filing a closure report before the court.
However, the joint statement said they sought withdrawal of cases against all those booked at once. “MHA assured that the same was being looked into,” they added.
The MHA has also learnt to have assured that further talks will be held in the first week of October, during which a draft Article would be discussed.
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