Pandav Nagar Raises Alarm Over Contaminated Water Supply, As Indore Tragedy Wakes Up Delhi Authorities
Only two of Delhi's 25 water testing labs are NABL-accredited; 100 samples failed tests in December, as Pandav Nagar residents tell tales of their woes.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
By Rahul Chauhan
New Delhi: The deaths of several people in Indore from contaminated water has woken up the authorities to a similar concern in the National Capital, and brought the system of testing the purity of drinking water in Delhi under serious scrutiny.
According to government data, out of more than 25 government water testing labs in Delhi, only two are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL). Moreover, according to regulations, where 1,000 samples of drinking water are to be tested daily, only 300-400 samples are being tested, which is a threat to public health.
Environmental expert Anil Gupta, a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), said Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which supplies drinking water in the capital, tests the water coming from the Munak Canal and the Yamuna in various labs. He explained that DJB's Haiderpur lab tests Munak Canal water, while the one in Wazirabad tests Yamuna water. Both places also have water treatment plants.
However, he said, samples from all of Delhi's water treatment plants should be tested properly, as their water is used for drinking purposes. He added, "Water from these plants should also be monitored to ensure that there aren't any sewerage lines near the drinking water lines that get damaged, leading to the waters mixing, which had happened in Indore, resulting in the tragedy."
Gupta emphasised that there should be no lapses in testing and monitoring drinking water samples, and added that testing recycled sewage treatment plant water that is supplied for non-drinking purposes is the responsibility of the DPCC.
"This involves treating sewage and sewage water, making it suitable for irrigation, and then testing and releasing it back into the Yamuna. In addition to its own lab, the DPCC has also included other NABL-accredited labs on its panel. The reports from these labs are also accepted by the DPCC. NABL accreditation is not mandatory for DPCC labs, as they don't test drinking water," Gupta said, adding that potable water is tested daily by the DJB labs to determine if it's fit for drinking.
However, considering Delhi's population of 20 million, less than 500 samples are being tested for human consumption, which is far below the standard that requires testing 1,000 samples for this population size. To give an idea of the numbers, Gupta said that between December 1 and December 18, 2025, the DJB labs tested 7,129 water samples. Of these, 7,029 were found safe, while 100 samples failed, a number that is concerning, he admitted.
Affected Area: Pandav Nagar, Under Laxmi Nagar Assembly
One of the residential neighbourhoods that has frequently raised the alarm over contaminated water being supplied in their area, is Pandav Nagar, which falls under the Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency. Locals told ETV Bharat that they frequently get contaminated water in their supply. Vinaypal Singh Tanwar, a resident, said sometimes, visibly dirty water comes out of the taps for several days, when locals can't even bathe in it.
Tanwar said, "We have an RO system for drinking water at home, but the water is so dirty sometimes that even that can't purify it. Then we have to buy water cans for drinking."
Another local Sanjeev Kumar, who also has an RO system at home, said the dirty water supply comes without any prior alert, although it becomes cleaner after a while. Yet another Pandav Nagar resident, Surendra Singh, said, "Water supply pipelines here are very old, due to which sewage water often mixes with drinking water, causing them a lot of trouble. To stop the supply of dirty water, the old water pipelines should be replaced."
He added, "Although they voted for change in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls because the previous government did not pay heed to their demand of getting the old pipelines replaced, but the new government too, hasn't begun work on replacing the lines after a year."
Another Pandav Nagar resident, M K Arora, said there's an overflow of dirty water in his house as his sewer line has been blocked for many days. "The drinking water supply also seems contaminated. When the sewer is blocked, dirty water starts flowing. We've filed several complaints to get the sewer cleaned, but they have done nothing.
Political Response
Responding to allegations of supply of contaminated water in Delhi, Pradesh Congress President Devendra Yadav said, "It is unfortunate that despite repeated orders from the National Green Tribunal, regarding the supply of contaminated water in many areas of Delhi, including Janakpuri, the DJB is failing to provide clean drinking water to the people."
Responding to the concerns raised, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma said, "Wherever there is a complaint of contaminated water supply in Delhi, it is addressed by the local DJB zonal office. Samples are also tested before supplying drinking water. The work of replacing the old water pipelines has also started. Our government is committed to providing clean water to the people of Delhi."
