Pandav Nagar Raises Alarm Over Contaminated Water Supply, As Indore Tragedy Wakes Up Delhi Authorities

By Rahul Chauhan

New Delhi: The deaths of several people in Indore from contaminated water has woken up the authorities to a similar concern in the National Capital, and brought the system of testing the purity of drinking water in Delhi under serious scrutiny.

According to government data, out of more than 25 government water testing labs in Delhi, only two are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL). Moreover, according to regulations, where 1,000 samples of drinking water are to be tested daily, only 300-400 samples are being tested, which is a threat to public health.

Environmental expert Anil Gupta, a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), said Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which supplies drinking water in the capital, tests the water coming from the Munak Canal and the Yamuna in various labs. He explained that DJB's Haiderpur lab tests Munak Canal water, while the one in Wazirabad tests Yamuna water. Both places also have water treatment plants.

However, he said, samples from all of Delhi's water treatment plants should be tested properly, as their water is used for drinking purposes. He added, "Water from these plants should also be monitored to ensure that there aren't any sewerage lines near the drinking water lines that get damaged, leading to the waters mixing, which had happened in Indore, resulting in the tragedy."

Gupta emphasised that there should be no lapses in testing and monitoring drinking water samples, and added that testing recycled sewage treatment plant water that is supplied for non-drinking purposes is the responsibility of the DPCC.

"This involves treating sewage and sewage water, making it suitable for irrigation, and then testing and releasing it back into the Yamuna. In addition to its own lab, the DPCC has also included other NABL-accredited labs on its panel. The reports from these labs are also accepted by the DPCC. NABL accreditation is not mandatory for DPCC labs, as they don't test drinking water," Gupta said, adding that potable water is tested daily by the DJB labs to determine if it's fit for drinking.

However, considering Delhi's population of 20 million, less than 500 samples are being tested for human consumption, which is far below the standard that requires testing 1,000 samples for this population size. To give an idea of the numbers, Gupta said that between December 1 and December 18, 2025, the DJB labs tested 7,129 water samples. Of these, 7,029 were found safe, while 100 samples failed, a number that is concerning, he admitted.