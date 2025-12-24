ETV Bharat / bharat

After IndiGo Turbulence, Centre Permits Three New Airlines To Start Operations

New Delhi: The Centre has granted initial approval to two new airlines — Al Hind Air and FlyExpress — to start operations, while Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, which already has a No Objection Certificate (NOC), is likely to fly in 2026. This comes after the recent chaos in IndiGo operations, which stranded passengers for several days across the country and exposed the abuse of dominance by the largest domestic airline.

The Civil Aviation Ministry granted a NoC to regional airlines — Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress — this week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in an X post, adding that the government is keen to encourage more competition in the country's domestic aviation market.

"Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week," he wrote.

Al Hind Air, promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group, intends to begin operations in southern India with a fleet of ATR Turboprop aircraft. It is in the process of obtaining an Air Operator Certificate. FlyExpress has also stated on its website that it was "coming soon", while Shankh Air is expected to follow with commercial operations next year.

The domestic aviation market is effectively functioning as a duopoly with IndiGo commanding as much as 65% of the market, while Air India is in the second spot with a 27% share. Smaller airlines like SpiceJet and Akasa account for the remaining share.

IndiGo was forced to cancel over 4,000 flights earlier this month across major destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, mainly due to crew shortages. The low-cost carrier ran into a severe crew shortage due to the implementation of the second phase of the flight duty time limitations (FDTL) norms, which has stranded planes across airports in the country, with travel schedules of flyers going haywire.