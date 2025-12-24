After IndiGo Turbulence, Centre Permits Three New Airlines To Start Operations
Regional airlines Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress were granted NoC this week. Civil Aviation Minister Naidu said the Centre will encourage more competition.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST|
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has granted initial approval to two new airlines — Al Hind Air and FlyExpress — to start operations, while Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, which already has a No Objection Certificate (NOC), is likely to fly in 2026. This comes after the recent chaos in IndiGo operations, which stranded passengers for several days across the country and exposed the abuse of dominance by the largest domestic airline.
The Civil Aviation Ministry granted a NoC to regional airlines — Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress — this week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in an X post, adding that the government is keen to encourage more competition in the country's domestic aviation market.
"Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week," he wrote.
While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week.
Al Hind Air, promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group, intends to begin operations in southern India with a fleet of ATR Turboprop aircraft. It is in the process of obtaining an Air Operator Certificate. FlyExpress has also stated on its website that it was "coming soon", while Shankh Air is expected to follow with commercial operations next year.
The domestic aviation market is effectively functioning as a duopoly with IndiGo commanding as much as 65% of the market, while Air India is in the second spot with a 27% share. Smaller airlines like SpiceJet and Akasa account for the remaining share.
IndiGo was forced to cancel over 4,000 flights earlier this month across major destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, mainly due to crew shortages. The low-cost carrier ran into a severe crew shortage due to the implementation of the second phase of the flight duty time limitations (FDTL) norms, which has stranded planes across airports in the country, with travel schedules of flyers going haywire.
According to Naidu, the ministry has endeavoured to encourage more airlines in Indian aviation, which is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets. Schemes like UDAN have enabled smaller carriers Star Air, India One Air and Fly91 to play an important role in the regional connectivity within the country, and there is more scope for further growth, he added.
Apart from Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and state-owned Alliance Air, other scheduled carriers are Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, Fly91 and IndiaOne Air, as per the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In the past years, many airlines, including Go First and Jet Airways, stopped flying amid debt woes.
Naidu informed the Parliament that the government has initiated an inquiry into IndiGo's mass flight cancellations that stranded thousands of flyers across airports in the country and said strict action will be taken against the domestic carrier to set an example for other airlines.
The minister said the chaos was the result of IndiGo's "internal crisis" after the new passenger safety norms came into force, and the government wants more players in the aviation sector, which has the potential to have five major airlines.
At the centre of the chaos were new flight safety rules that the government announced nearly two years ago, focused on tackling pilot fatigue to ensure greater flight safety. The implementation of the rules required airlines to recruit more pilots. IndiGo, which runs 2,200 flights daily and has traditionally focused on minimising downtime, fell short of crew as the new rules kicked in.
This led to hundreds of cancellations, with an ordeal for passengers. As the situation escalated into a deep crisis, the DGCA temporarily relaxed the new norms till February to enable the beleaguered airline to resume operations. The IndiGo crisis also prompted the Opposition to flag the duopolistic nature of the domestic civil aviation sector, with IndiGo and Air India holding the bulk of the market share. However, the government clarified that it has always encouraged the entry of new players in the aviation sector.
[With agency inputs]
