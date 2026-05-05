After Historic Bengal Win, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers At Delhi's C R Park Kalibari
After the BJP's massive victory, Nabin visits Kalibari, calls the mandate a reflection of public aspirations and highlights Modi’s role in preserving culture.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Following this, party president Nitin Nabin visited the Kalibari temple in Chittaranjan Park (C R Park) on Tuesday. This area is popularly known as "Mini Bengal". Nabin offered prayers and expressed gratitude for the mandate in West Bengal and Assam.
Nabin was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj, and other senior leaders. Upon arrival, local residents and party workers welcomed them with shankh naad (conch sounds). The celebratory mood followed the party's sweeping victory.
At the temple, Nabin first offered prayers to Maa Kali, then performed a jalabhishek (water offering) to Lord Shiva and darshan (worshipping) of Radha-Krishna. The rituals were conducted by temple priests amid continuous chanting of Vedic mantras. A large number of devotees, local residents and BJP workers gathered at the temple premises during the visit, turning the occasion into a symbolic celebration of the party’s victory.
The Kalibari temple in C R Park holds deep cultural significance for the Bengali community in Delhi, and visits by political leaders following major electoral milestones are seen as both spiritual gestures and public outreach.
'Mandate Reflects People's Aspirations,' Says BJP President
Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Nabin thanked the people of West Bengal, Assam and other states where Assembly elections were held, calling the verdict a reflection of public aspirations.
"I congratulate the people of West Bengal and all other states where elections were held. The way people have supported us shows that they are fulfilling their own aspirations through this mandate," he said.
Referring to the party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nabin added, "People have compensated us this time for the 2024 results, which had fallen short of expectations."
Highlighting the spiritual dimension of his visit, he said, "I have come to pay obeisance for the victory of the party in the sacred land of Maa Kali and Maa Kamakhya. I pray that Maa Durga, Maa Kali and Maa Kamakhya bless us so that West Bengal, Assam and the entire country continue to move forward on the path of development, peace and prosperity."
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin described him as a "Rashtra Nayak" and "Pradhan Sewak", emphasising his role in driving development while preserving India's cultural heritage.
"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, who is working tirelessly for the nation while conserving our culture and traditions, I firmly believe that the cultural heritage of West Bengal will move forward. If any party can truly preserve and promote Bengal's culture and traditions, it is the BJP," he said.
Major Political Shift
The BJP’s performance in West Bengal marks a major political shift in a state long dominated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee. In the 294-member Assembly, the BJP secured over 200 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark and establishing a decisive mandate.
The party also registered a strong victory in Assam, reinforcing its presence in the Northeast and completing a significant electoral sweep in the eastern region.
Notably, this is the first election under Nabin's leadership as BJP national president, making the outcome particularly significant for the party. The visit to Kali Bari temple thus symbolised both political success and a reaffirmation of cultural connect, as the BJP looks to consolidate its gains across eastern India.
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