ETV Bharat / bharat

After Historic Bengal Win, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers At Delhi's C R Park Kalibari

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Following this, party president Nitin Nabin visited the Kalibari temple in Chittaranjan Park (C R Park) on Tuesday. This area is popularly known as "Mini Bengal". Nabin offered prayers and expressed gratitude for the mandate in West Bengal and Assam.

Nabin was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj, and other senior leaders. Upon arrival, local residents and party workers welcomed them with shankh naad (conch sounds). The celebratory mood followed the party's sweeping victory.

At the temple, Nabin first offered prayers to Maa Kali, then performed a jalabhishek (water offering) to Lord Shiva and darshan (worshipping) of Radha-Krishna. The rituals were conducted by temple priests amid continuous chanting of Vedic mantras. A large number of devotees, local residents and BJP workers gathered at the temple premises during the visit, turning the occasion into a symbolic celebration of the party’s victory.

The Kalibari temple in C R Park holds deep cultural significance for the Bengali community in Delhi, and visits by political leaders following major electoral milestones are seen as both spiritual gestures and public outreach.

'Mandate Reflects People's Aspirations,' Says BJP President

Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Nabin thanked the people of West Bengal, Assam and other states where Assembly elections were held, calling the verdict a reflection of public aspirations.

"I congratulate the people of West Bengal and all other states where elections were held. The way people have supported us shows that they are fulfilling their own aspirations through this mandate," he said.

Referring to the party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nabin added, "People have compensated us this time for the 2024 results, which had fallen short of expectations."