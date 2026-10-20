After His TMC Exit, Gujarat Govt 'Gifts' Disputed Municipal Land To Yusuf Pathan
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has submitted a proposal in this regard which will be presented for final approval before the standing committee.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Vadodara: The Gujarat government has proposed to 'gift' a major chunk of the 978 sq metres of disputed municipal land in Vadodara to former cricketer Yusuf Pathan while offering the rest at concessional rates.
The Municipal Commissioner of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation has submitted the proposal to the Standing Committee for approval. The proposal includes a provision to gift 500 sq metres of the municipal land and offer the rest 478 sq meters to Pathan priced at 55 percent of its valuation fixed by the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA) Valuation Committee.
The proposal will be presented for final approval before the BJP-ruled civic body's standing committee on October 23, as per the agenda shared on Monday.
The move comes nearly four months after Pathan, elected from West Bengal's Baharampur in 2024 Lok Sabha polls on TMC ticket, joined 20 TMC rebel MPs to break away from the Mamata Banerjee-led fold. They rebel TMC MPs' group later merged with the lesser known NCPI (Nationalist Citizens Party of India) to join the NDA ranks in Parliament.
All Eyes On Standing Committee Meeting On Friday
The upcoming meeting of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee, scheduled for next Friday, will be significant. It remains to be seen whether the committee approves the proposal or if further discussion or a different decision follows. In this dispute—which has persisted since 2012—the Standing Committee’s decision could prove crucial for the next steps in the process.
The Dispute
The land dispute concerns the allotment of a 978-square-meter plot in the TP-22 area of Tandalja. The total value of the 978-square-meter plot is approximately Rs 20.53 crore. Pathan had requested the allotment of this plot in 2012; however, the Gujarat government rejected the proposal in 2014 after the agreement by the municipal authorities initially.
After Pathan was elected to the Lok Sabha on a TMC ticket, the civic body had issued him a notice asking him to remove the alleged encroachment and vacate the VMC-owned land. This prompted Pathan to challenge the decision in the Gujarat High Court.
However, the High Court upheld the state government's decision to reject his request for plot allotment. Pathan challenged the order before a division bench, but the appeal was again dismissed as withdrawn in August this year. This came after Pathan's lawyer told the court that he was pursuing his claim under the state government's policy.
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