ETV Bharat / bharat

After His TMC Exit, Gujarat Govt 'Gifts' Disputed Municipal Land To Yusuf Pathan

Vadodara: The Gujarat government has proposed to 'gift' a major chunk of the 978 sq metres of disputed municipal land in Vadodara to former cricketer Yusuf Pathan while offering the rest at concessional rates.

The Municipal Commissioner of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation has submitted the proposal to the Standing Committee for approval. The proposal includes a provision to gift 500 sq metres of the municipal land and offer the rest 478 sq meters to Pathan priced at 55 percent of its valuation fixed by the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA) Valuation Committee.

The proposal will be presented for final approval before the BJP-ruled civic body's standing committee on October 23, as per the agenda shared on Monday.

The move comes nearly four months after Pathan, elected from West Bengal's Baharampur in 2024 Lok Sabha polls on TMC ticket, joined 20 TMC rebel MPs to break away from the Mamata Banerjee-led fold. They rebel TMC MPs' group later merged with the lesser known NCPI (Nationalist Citizens Party of India) to join the NDA ranks in Parliament.

All Eyes On Standing Committee Meeting On Friday

The upcoming meeting of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee, scheduled for next Friday, will be significant. It remains to be seen whether the committee approves the proposal or if further discussion or a different decision follows. In this dispute—which has persisted since 2012—the Standing Committee’s decision could prove crucial for the next steps in the process.