After Governor’s Nod, Lotteries To Return To Himachal After 3 Decades
The lottery will be administered and managed through a director and a designated authority, with the headquarters for the entire process located in Shimla.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Shimla: Lotteries are all set to return to Himachal Pradesh after a gap of 30 years.
Following the Governor's approval, the Directorate of Treasuries, Accounts, and Lotteries has notified the lottery rules. These rules have been designated as the Himachal Pradesh State Lottery (Regulation) Rules, 2026.
Lottery operations in Himachal will begin immediately after the new rules are notified. Under the established regulations, the organisation, promotion, and conduct of lotteries in Himachal Pradesh will remain exclusively with the government. The lottery will be administered and managed through a director and a designated authority, with the headquarters for the entire process located in Shimla.
The government will be authorised to operate paper lotteries, online lotteries, or both, within and outside the state. For each lottery scheme, details such as ticket price, prize structure, draw date and time, number of tickets, and other necessary conditions will be notified in advance.
The new state government rules also include stringent provisions regarding the printing of lottery tickets. Tickets must be printed only at government-owned or authorised high-security printing presses. Each ticket will bear the government logo, seal, a unique number, the draw date, and the maximum retail price (MRP). The design and format of the tickets will be finalised with the director's approval. Special security measures will be implemented to prevent the circulation of counterfeit tickets and to ensure authenticity.
Provisions have been made for a central computer server and a digital monitoring system to facilitate online lottery operations. Records of all online transactions, ticket sales, and prize-related information will be securely maintained. The responsibilities of distributors, sales agents, and their networks have been clearly defined. They are required to submit full details regarding sales, prize distribution, and unsold tickets to the directorate within a specified timeframe.
Rules governing the payment of prize money have also been established. Winners must submit a claim form, the original winning ticket, a photograph, an affidavit, an identity proof, and other requisite documents. The government will make payments for all valid prize claims. If a prize is not claimed within the stipulated timeframe, the amount will be treated as an unclaimed prize and disposed of in accordance with the rules.
The rules also outline the procedure for resolving grievances and disputes. It is mandatory to submit an affidavit, identity documents, and sufficient evidence along with any complaint. Action may be taken against the complainant, and costs recovered, if a complaint is found to be false or malicious. The director may represent the government in any legal dispute, and the courts in Shimla will have jurisdiction over such matters.
The objective of the Himachal Pradesh State Lottery (Regulation) Rules, 2026, is to make the lottery system more transparent. Under the new rules, the price of a lottery ticket will not be less than Rs 2. Lotteries will not be held on public holidays. There will be six bumper draws in a calendar year, and the total number of draws per day will not exceed 24.
Lotteries in the state were halted in 1996 following a High Court order. Subsequently, the then government led by Prem Kumar Dhumal imposed a ban on them in 1999. Now the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government expects to generate an annual revenue of Rs 100 crore through lotteries.
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