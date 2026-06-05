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After Governor’s Nod, Lotteries To Return To Himachal After 3 Decades

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta interacts with children participating in the 'Anti-Chitta', 'Clean and Green Himachal' and Census Awareness mini-marathon during a World Environment Day programme at Ridge Maidan in Shimla on Friday ( IANS )

Shimla: Lotteries are all set to return to Himachal Pradesh after a gap of 30 years.

Following the Governor's approval, the Directorate of Treasuries, Accounts, and Lotteries has notified the lottery rules. These rules have been designated as the Himachal Pradesh State Lottery (Regulation) Rules, 2026.

Lottery operations in Himachal will begin immediately after the new rules are notified. Under the established regulations, the organisation, promotion, and conduct of lotteries in Himachal Pradesh will remain exclusively with the government. The lottery will be administered and managed through a director and a designated authority, with the headquarters for the entire process located in Shimla.

The government will be authorised to operate paper lotteries, online lotteries, or both, within and outside the state. For each lottery scheme, details such as ticket price, prize structure, draw date and time, number of tickets, and other necessary conditions will be notified in advance.

The new state government rules also include stringent provisions regarding the printing of lottery tickets. Tickets must be printed only at government-owned or authorised high-security printing presses. Each ticket will bear the government logo, seal, a unique number, the draw date, and the maximum retail price (MRP). The design and format of the tickets will be finalised with the director's approval. Special security measures will be implemented to prevent the circulation of counterfeit tickets and to ensure authenticity.