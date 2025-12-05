After DU Colleges’ Bomb Threats, JNU Issues Advisory; Rajasthan HC Receives Threat Email, Security Tightened
JNU issues security advisory after bomb threats to DU colleges. The Rajasthan High Court receives a threat email, triggering evacuations and searches.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
New Delhi/Jaipur: Over the past month, bomb threats in educational institutions and courts have notably increased. Recently, two Delhi University colleges received such threats. In response, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued a security advisory for students, faculty, staff, and campus residents.
Also, today (Friday, December 5), the Rajasthan High Court received a bomb threat email, following which security has been increased in the court complex. All judicial proceedings were halted.
After the bomb threat emails sent to Delhi University colleges on December 3 and subsequent threats, security agencies heightened vigilance in the national capital and Jaipur. This increased vigilance now extends across campuses and court complexes.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued a security advisory to its community in response to recent events. The university referred to current threats and sensitivity in Delhi. All stakeholders are asked to stay alert, especially in empty spaces or heavy-traffic areas.
The advisory instructed everyone to immediately report any suspicious person, activity, unattended bag or vehicle to the security department.
Entry into hostels, residential blocks and sensitive areas has been restricted to authorised individuals only, and all students and staff must carry valid JNU ID cards at all times.
Security checks across campus have been intensified. The advisory also warned against spreading rumours or unverified information on social media.
JNU has released 24×7 helpline numbers for emergencies:
- Security Control Room: 011-26742878, 011-26704752;
- Emergency Mobile Helpline: 8287851942.
Early on Wednesday, Delhi University, Ramjas College, and Deshbandhu College received bomb threats via email in quick succession, prompting large-scale evacuations. Although no suspicious object was found later that day, the incident has prompted universities to step up preparedness.
The Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur also received a bomb threat through its official email ID. Following this alert, all courtrooms were evacuated, and hearings were suspended. High Court Chowki in-charge Sumer Singh said senior officials were notified immediately, prompting a search across the premises.
After Friday's (December 5) threat, police, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad were deployed at the spot. A technical team is now tracing the IP address of the system that sent the email. There had been a similar threat email on October 31, but no suspicious object was found during the investigation.
Officials stated that the December 5 threat email came from an unknown ID, consistent with a recent pattern in Jaipur.
Many of these emails were reportedly sent using virtual private networks (VPNs), making it difficult for police to trace the sender’s location. None of these email threats so far has led to credible findings.
Two days prior, the Jaipur Collectorate also received a bomb threat via email, which triggered a major search of the building. The bomb squad and dog squad searched every room, but nothing suspicious was found.
