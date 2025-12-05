ETV Bharat / bharat

After DU Colleges’ Bomb Threats, JNU Issues Advisory; Rajasthan HC Receives Threat Email, Security Tightened

New Delhi/Jaipur: Over the past month, bomb threats in educational institutions and courts have notably increased. Recently, two Delhi University colleges received such threats. In response, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued a security advisory for students, faculty, staff, and campus residents.

Also, today (Friday, December 5), the Rajasthan High Court received a bomb threat email, following which security has been increased in the court complex. All judicial proceedings were halted.

After the bomb threat emails sent to Delhi University colleges on December 3 and subsequent threats, security agencies heightened vigilance in the national capital and Jaipur. This increased vigilance now extends across campuses and court complexes.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued a security advisory to its community in response to recent events. The university referred to current threats and sensitivity in Delhi. All stakeholders are asked to stay alert, especially in empty spaces or heavy-traffic areas.

The advisory instructed everyone to immediately report any suspicious person, activity, unattended bag or vehicle to the security department.

Entry into hostels, residential blocks and sensitive areas has been restricted to authorised individuals only, and all students and staff must carry valid JNU ID cards at all times.

Security checks across campus have been intensified. The advisory also warned against spreading rumours or unverified information on social media.