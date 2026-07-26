ETV Bharat / bharat

After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation, PM Modi Announces Nandan Nilekani-Led Task Force On Exam Reforms

The PM said that the Nilekani-led panel will “focus on examination reforms”. “We will implement the recommendations of the task force to ensure the credibility of future exams,” he said. Sources said that the Nilekani-led panel will have former ISRO Chairman S Somnath, former IB Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena as members.

New Delhi: A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid student protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a 'High-Powered Task Force' on examination reforms. In a video statement on social media, PM Modi said that the task force will be headed by technology expert and Aadhaar pioneer Nandan Nilekani.

The PM said that the Government of India had taken “various steps” for the welfare of students. Skipping Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday, PM Modi said, “Those who played with the careers of students are rotting in jails”.

“We have set up fast track courts. We are on track to introduce a new law with strict provisions in the parliament tomorrow. But we have to think about the future. In order to ensure that Our exam system effective, transparent, technology-driven, we have decided to set up the task force which will focus on exam reforms”.

The setting up of the high powered task force marks the third announcement by the Prime Minister in three days to pacify the outrage against the use of force on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests in union capital Delhi against the NEET paper leak fiasco. Dozens of young protesters were injured in the lathicharge and tear gas shelling by the Delhi Police, which said many of its personnel too were injured.

In the first announcement on examination reforms, the PM on Thursday announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he wrote in a social media post. In a subsequent video post, the PM highlighted "various measures" by the government to ensure the credibility of exams.