After Delhi Blast, A Red Car 'Linked To Main Accused' Found In Haryana's Faridabad; NIA, NSG Intensify Probe

CCTV grab of prime suspect Dr Umar Nabi when he went to mosque near Turkman Gate before the attack, and the red car seized in Faridabad. ( ANI )

Faridabad/New Delhi: Amid high-level investigation into the Delhi blast case, Haryana Police have seized a red EcoSport car believed to be linked to the main accused Dr Umar Un Nabi. The car was found parked near Khandawali village in Faridabad, Haryana, officials said. On Wednesday, a joint team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG), along with sniffer dogs, reached the spot to examine the vehicle. After suspicion of presence of an explosive device in the car, authorities issued an alert in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to avert possible explosions. Villagers said the red car had been parked at the place since Tuesday. As reported by ANI, the accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar and Dr Shaheen had collected around Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar. The group later purchased over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser worth Rs three lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and nearby areas to prepare explosives for the improvised explosive devices (IEDs).