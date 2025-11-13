After Delhi Blast, A Red Car 'Linked To Main Accused' Found In Haryana's Faridabad; NIA, NSG Intensify Probe
Days after the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, a red car believed to be linked to the key accused was found in Faridabad.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 11:52 AM IST
Faridabad/New Delhi: Amid high-level investigation into the Delhi blast case, Haryana Police have seized a red EcoSport car believed to be linked to the main accused Dr Umar Un Nabi. The car was found parked near Khandawali village in Faridabad, Haryana, officials said.
On Wednesday, a joint team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG), along with sniffer dogs, reached the spot to examine the vehicle. After suspicion of presence of an explosive device in the car, authorities issued an alert in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to avert possible explosions. Villagers said the red car had been parked at the place since Tuesday.
#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana | Latest visuals from the Khandawali village, where police seized the red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi blast case. pic.twitter.com/BHMyRZLwj9— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025
As reported by ANI, the accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar and Dr Shaheen had collected around Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar. The group later purchased over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser worth Rs three lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and nearby areas to prepare explosives for the improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
Officials disclosed there was a financial dispute between Umar and Dr Muzammil, following which Umar had formed a small group of 2-4 members on the encrypted Signal app to plan and coordinate their activities accordingly.
Investigation further revealed that eight suspects, who were part of the larger plan to carry out blasts at four different locations, divided into groups of two, each carrying multiple IEDs to execute the attacks.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the blast near Red Fort rose to 13 after another person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital in the national capital.
#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana | The NSG team, along with a sniffer dog, carry out an investigation at the Khandawali village, where police have seized the red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi blast case. pic.twitter.com/oukmFnPAT1— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025
On the other hand, Delhi Police stated that DNA tests have confirmed the death of Dr Umar Un Nabi, who carried out the blast near the Red Fort metro station. "A DNA test has confirmed that the man who carried out the blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi. After the blast, his leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator. His DNA sample matched with his mother," said Delhi Police.
Umar was a key member of a "white collar" terror module busted earlier this week. He hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people, including three doctors, the high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday evening.
Also Read:
1. New CCTV Footage of Red Fort Blast Shows Exact Moment Of Explosion
2. Delhi Blast: DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Nabi Was Driving Car That Exploded, Say Police Sources