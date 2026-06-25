After Completing Kedarnath And Kanwar Yatras, Uttar Pradesh Man Embarks On Amarnath Yatra In Kashmir On Foot
Bijnor resident Madan Singh said that his devotion and faith have been a source of strength throughout the journey, reports Nawaz Rounyal.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Ramban: After completing the Kedarnath Yatra and Kanwar Yatra, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has embarked on the Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Himalayas on foot.
Madan Singh, 25 is currently in the hilly district of Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir on way to the cave shrine in the Himalayas.
Talking to ETV Bharat at Yatri Niwas Chandrakot, Singh said that he has been continuously travelling on foot for the last six months. After leaving home in January, Singh said that he successfully completed the Kedarnath Dham Yatra and the Kanwar Yatra. Now he is on his way to Amarnath Yatra via the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway passing through Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Singh said that his devotion and faith are giving him the strength to continue the long and difficult journey, and he is moving towards his destination without any major difficulties. He said that the love, cooperation and encouragement of people at various places along the way have further strengthened his spirit.
The Uttar Pradesh devotee expressed special gratitude to the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces for their cooperation and assistance during the journey. He added that during the entire journey, not only Hindus but also Muslims helped and encouraged him, calling it an example of communal harmony, brotherhood and humanity.
Singh said that his aim is not only to visit holy places but also to spread the message of love, peace and brotherhood among people. His long journey on foot is emerging as an inspiring example of devotion, faith and human relationships, and he is continuing his journey with renewed enthusiasm after every mile. Singh appealed to the younger generation to obey their parents and not go against their wishes.
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