ETV Bharat / bharat

After Completing Kedarnath And Kanwar Yatras, Uttar Pradesh Man Embarks On Amarnath Yatra In Kashmir On Foot

Uttar Pradesh man Madan Singh embarks on Amarnath Yatra on foot ( Screengrab )

Ramban: After completing the Kedarnath Yatra and Kanwar Yatra, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has embarked on the Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Himalayas on foot. Madan Singh, 25 is currently in the hilly district of Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir on way to the cave shrine in the Himalayas. Talking to ETV Bharat at Yatri Niwas Chandrakot, Singh said that he has been continuously travelling on foot for the last six months. After leaving home in January, Singh said that he successfully completed the Kedarnath Dham Yatra and the Kanwar Yatra. Now he is on his way to Amarnath Yatra via the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway passing through Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.