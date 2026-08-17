ETV Bharat / bharat

After Cockroach Janta Party, Now ‘Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ Surfaces On 'X'

A new X account by the name of ‘Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ surfaced amid the controversy over PM's remark. ( X@DNJP_India )

New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘dimagi naxal’ remark during his Independence Day address, a new X account by the name of ‘Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ has surfaced amid the political controversy.

"We are Followers of Bhagat Singh… If THEY try to suspend our accounts or label us Anti-Nationals.. Just know- They are disrespecting Bhagat Singh," one of the initial posts on the account reads.

"We want to remain transparent in our Funding, hence we want to publicly declare that we are being funded by PM Cares Fund…. Anyone seeking any info can apply for an audit of PM Cares Fund... But don’t forget to use DIMAG & Follow @DNJP_India," another post quips.