After Cockroach Janta Party, Now ‘Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ Surfaces On 'X'
Born out of PM's remark during his Independence Day address, the new account follows Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, among others, on 'X'.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST
New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘dimagi naxal’ remark during his Independence Day address, a new X account by the name of ‘Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ has surfaced amid the political controversy.
"We are Followers of Bhagat Singh… If THEY try to suspend our accounts or label us Anti-Nationals.. Just know- They are disrespecting Bhagat Singh," one of the initial posts on the account reads.
"We want to remain transparent in our Funding, hence we want to publicly declare that we are being funded by PM Cares Fund…. Anyone seeking any info can apply for an audit of PM Cares Fund... But don’t forget to use DIMAG & Follow @DNJP_India," another post quips.
We are Followers of Bhagat Singh…— Dimagi Naxal Janta Party (@DNJP_India) August 16, 2026
If THEY try to suspend our accounts or label us Anti-Nationals..
Just know- They are disrespecting Bhagat Singh. pic.twitter.com/DdzMCcsVIV
The new account has also retweeted a post by actor Prakash Raj, who urged people to question rather than blindly accept what they are told. Raj wrote, “Dimagi bano .. Bewakoof nahi. Sawaal karo .. Gulami nahi.”
The account came into being shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to people with a ‘dimagi naxal’ mindset during his Independence Day address. The remark triggered a political row, with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram saying he was proud to be a ‘dimagi naxal’.
As of Monday morning, the 'Dimagi Naxal Janta Party' account is following 13 accounts, including Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, comedian Kunal Kamra, actor Prakash Raj and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair.
PM Modi, in his Independence Day address, said, "For years, people with a Maoist mindset had established themselves in the corridors of power. They had served as advisers on government committees and influenced public policy."
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