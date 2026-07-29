After CJP And E20 Janta Party, 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' Gathers Momentum Online
A new student-led debate emerged, talking about India's reservation system. Reservation Hatao Andolan gained 5.5 million followers on Instagram, reports Ankita Kumari
Published : July 29, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The CJP, an online satirical platform that was launched after the NEET paper leak to press for education reforms and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister, has achieved its objectives after a long struggle marked by hunger strikes and lathi charges.
The protest initially emerged in support of NEET aspirants, but over time it saw participation from students preparing for various competitive examinations. While the CJP-led protest has ended, another issue-based campaign is now rapidly gathering pace on social media. This time, an Instagram handle named "Reservation Hatao Andolan", an anti-reservation group, has crossed 5.5 million followers, and its following continues to grow. Since then, a debate has intensified online, with students, scholars, and working professionals sharing their experiences and opinions on reservation and on the campaign itself.
Movement Says It Wants Reform Without Violence
A user associated with the handle said that this movement will not follow the path of CJP. According to the user, they do not want lathi charges or chaos, and their agenda is to fight against reservation.
The Reservation Hatao Andolan has also laid out what it calls a roadmap for reform. It argues that if the objective is to eradicate caste-based discrimination, then the government should stop requiring or recognising caste identity in day-to-day public life.
Unlike the CJP movement, this campaign has received mixed reactions. While many people are supporting it, many others are criticising it.
Students Share Their Experiences
Among those supporting the campaign is Harsh Kumar, a B.Sc. (Hons.) student, who said he believes in one-time reservation.
Sharing his experience from a PG entrance examination, he said students from different categories prepare according to their respective cut-offs. He recalled that one of his friends from the SC category prepared only according to the required cut-off, while another friend from the ST category studied hard and secured admission to one of the top three colleges. Harsh said his own score was close to that of his ST-category friend, but because of category-wise cut-offs, he could not get the college he expected based on his marks.
A Good Policy Helps Fix A Problem
Abhas, a student of mass communication, argued that the government should consider introducing a new policy to support meritorious students who belong to the general category, as they deserve a fair chance irrespective of their caste; an exclusive type of reservation is important that gives justice to those who are left behind despite talent. He suggested that if seats reserved for the SCs and STs remain vacant because eligible candidates are unavailable and do not meet the criteria, those seats could be allotted to meritorious students of the general category instead of keeping them vacant.
He added that students demand the removal of reservation, but they don’t understand that despite reservation, the majority of the upper caste are holding bigger positions and the government still needs to work on providing fair justice.
Ankit Kumar, a student, said that society has changed and nowadays everyone has a chance of better education and students are trying hard for the papers, but the loop in the education system and caste-based society somewhere makes their life difficult.
Experts Say Inequality In Education Is The Bigger Concern
Dr Sant Prakash Singh, Assistant Professor at Delhi University, said that the education system needs reform; the current anger of the youth is a result of long-time suffering from continuous paper leaks, delays in recruitment, irregular conduct of exams, and unfilled vacancies. If these root causes are solved, then reservation will not be an issue for younger generations.
According to him, reservation was introduced to reduce the social, cultural, and educational inequalities that existed in society. On the current digital movement, he said that students should first understand the historical background behind reservation before forming opinions. A deeper understanding of its origins and impact, he added, helps students understand how the education system has evolved.
Dr Singh believes that the complete removal of reservation at present is not a good step for the country's growth. A urgent reforms is needed:
• There is a need for wider discussion involving experts and policymakers to find a balanced and practical solution that ensures everyone gets a fair opportunity.
• Good education requires a stronger policy framework. Since reservation emerged because of inequality, providing equal access to quality education for all sections of society would gradually reduce the problem.
• The government's priority should be creating more job opportunities, strengthening infrastructure in government schools, ensuring well-trained teachers, and improving the quality of education.
• Along with these measures, caste studies and social justice education are equally important to help students understand the reasons behind affirmative action.
• Open multiple exam windows for the students; all the vacant seats should be filled on time, and the education budget should be enhanced.
Understanding The Background Of Reservation
Reservation in India was introduced as a constitutional measure to address centuries of caste-based discrimination and social exclusion faced by Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It aimed to improve representation in education, public employment, and legislatures for communities that had historically been denied equal opportunities.
The Constitution, which came into force on 26 January 1950, provides for reservation through Articles 15(4) and 16(4), while Article 46 directs the State to promote the educational and economic interests of weaker sections. Political reservation for SCs and STs in Parliament and State Assemblies was initially introduced for ten years and has been extended periodically, most recently until 25 January 2030 through the 104th Constitutional Amendment.
Over the years, the policy expanded. Following the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations in 1990, 27 per cent reservation was provided to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). In the landmark Indra Sawhney judgment (1992), the Supreme Court upheld OBC reservation while introducing the concept of the creamy layer, excluding the socially and economically advanced sections among OBCs from reservation benefits.
In 2019, Parliament introduced 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2022. At the Central Government level today, reservation stands at 15 per cent for SCs, 7.5 per cent for STs, 27 per cent for OBCs (non-creamy layer), and 10 per cent for EWS, taking the total reservation to 59.5 per cent.
Experts Call For Equitable Distribution Of Reservation Benefits
Experts said there is a need to improve awareness about reservation policies. While many people from unreserved categories continue to debate or oppose the policy, a significant number of the most disadvantaged individuals within reserved communities remain unaware of the opportunities available, the eligibility criteria, or the process of accessing these benefits. Strengthening awareness and access would help ensure that reservation reaches those who need it the most.
Need For A Balanced Discussion
Many candidates from the general category are unable to secure jobs despite having strong merit. According to the professor, some Scheduled Caste candidates are securing jobs with lower qualifying marks, which has created resentment among some students. The professor added that these concerns should neither be ignored nor allowed to deepen social divisions.
He said it is important to discuss these issues with constitutional experts, educationists, sociologists, and policymakers so that concerns around merit, representation, and social justice can be addressed through informed and balanced public debate rather than emotional arguments.
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