ETV Bharat / bharat

After CJP And E20 Janta Party, 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' Gathers Momentum Online

New Delhi: The CJP, an online satirical platform that was launched after the NEET paper leak to press for education reforms and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister, has achieved its objectives after a long struggle marked by hunger strikes and lathi charges.

The protest initially emerged in support of NEET aspirants, but over time it saw participation from students preparing for various competitive examinations. While the CJP-led protest has ended, another issue-based campaign is now rapidly gathering pace on social media. This time, an Instagram handle named "Reservation Hatao Andolan", an anti-reservation group, has crossed 5.5 million followers, and its following continues to grow. Since then, a debate has intensified online, with students, scholars, and working professionals sharing their experiences and opinions on reservation and on the campaign itself.

Movement Says It Wants Reform Without Violence

A user associated with the handle said that this movement will not follow the path of CJP. According to the user, they do not want lathi charges or chaos, and their agenda is to fight against reservation.

The Reservation Hatao Andolan has also laid out what it calls a roadmap for reform. It argues that if the objective is to eradicate caste-based discrimination, then the government should stop requiring or recognising caste identity in day-to-day public life.

Unlike the CJP movement, this campaign has received mixed reactions. While many people are supporting it, many others are criticising it.

The image shows the instargram handle of Reservation Hatao Andolan has crossed 5.5 million followers (Source: Screengrab via Instagram Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA))

Students Share Their Experiences

Among those supporting the campaign is Harsh Kumar, a B.Sc. (Hons.) student, who said he believes in one-time reservation.

Sharing his experience from a PG entrance examination, he said students from different categories prepare according to their respective cut-offs. He recalled that one of his friends from the SC category prepared only according to the required cut-off, while another friend from the ST category studied hard and secured admission to one of the top three colleges. Harsh said his own score was close to that of his ST-category friend, but because of category-wise cut-offs, he could not get the college he expected based on his marks.

A Good Policy Helps Fix A Problem

Abhas, a student of mass communication, argued that the government should consider introducing a new policy to support meritorious students who belong to the general category, as they deserve a fair chance irrespective of their caste; an exclusive type of reservation is important that gives justice to those who are left behind despite talent. He suggested that if seats reserved for the SCs and STs remain vacant because eligible candidates are unavailable and do not meet the criteria, those seats could be allotted to meritorious students of the general category instead of keeping them vacant.

He added that students demand the removal of reservation, but they don’t understand that despite reservation, the majority of the upper caste are holding bigger positions and the government still needs to work on providing fair justice.

Ankit Kumar, a student, said that society has changed and nowadays everyone has a chance of better education and students are trying hard for the papers, but the loop in the education system and caste-based society somewhere makes their life difficult.



Experts Say Inequality In Education Is The Bigger Concern

Dr Sant Prakash Singh, Assistant Professor at Delhi University, said that the education system needs reform; the current anger of the youth is a result of long-time suffering from continuous paper leaks, delays in recruitment, irregular conduct of exams, and unfilled vacancies. If these root causes are solved, then reservation will not be an issue for younger generations.