ETV Bharat / bharat

After Bird Flu Cases In Maharashtra, Tapi District Of Gujarat On Alert

Tapi: The Tapi district administration has sprung into action following the detection of bird flu cases in Nawapur and Nandurbar regions of Maharashtra, which border Gujarat.

The Additional Collector of the district issued a notification outlining essential guidelines and regulations for poultry farm operators. Since the borders of Uchchhal and Nizar talukas in Tapi district share a boundary with the affected areas in Maharashtra, special surveillance was maintained in these regions. Teams from the Animal Husbandry Department visited various poultry farms to inspect the health of the birds and collect necessary samples.

"There was suspicion of bird flu in certain villages within the Tapi district. Around 15 to 20 days ago, our veterinary team collected samples from several poultry farms and sent them to a laboratory. However, the results indicated the presence of a normal flu rather than bird flu. Nevertheless, it remains crucial that all poultry farms, or individuals engaged in poultry rearing, remain vigilant at this time. Should they observe any symptoms indicative of bird flu, they must immediately notify the authorities so that we may initiate further necessary action," said Tapi Collector Dev Chaudhary.