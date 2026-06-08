After BGB Blocks Their Deportation, BSF Brings Back 10 Bangladeshis From Zero Line
The Bangladeshis living illegally in West Bengal were brought back to a holding centre in Jalpaiguri after the BGB blocked their deportation, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: As the newly sworn in Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal intensifies its campaign to deport illegal Bangladeshi citizens, the Border Guard Bangladesh is in the dock for allegedly blocking the entry of ten Bangladeshis into their country.
Allegations have been raised against the BGB for allegedly obstructing Bangladeshi citizens from crossing back into their country. After remaining stranded for two days at the 'Zero Line' of the India-Bangladesh border, ten Bangladeshi citizens have finally been brought to a holding center in Jalpaiguri.
Reports indicate that although the group attempted to cross the barbed-wire fence on the India-Bangladesh border over the past two days, local residents on the other side prevented their entry. Furthermore, it is alleged that the border security forces from the Bangladeshi side also blocked these ten individuals from entering their country.
After waiting for two days at the Zero Line—exposed to both sun and rain—the group of ten, which included children, was brought to the Kotwali Police Station by the BSF on Monday. The police subsequently transferred them to the holding center at the Jalpaiguri Regional Training Center.
It is understood that the group of ten Bangladeshis had been stranded at the Joypur Zero Point, located beyond the barbed-wire fence on the India-Bangladesh border. Despite being citizens of Bangladesh, they were denied entry into their own country by locals. Caught between the BSF on the Indian side and the BGB on the Bangladeshi side, the ten individuals remained in limbo, sparking significant tension in the area.
Early Monday morning, the BSF detained the Bangladeshi citizens at the border. The group of ten—comprising two families—was taken to the holding center. The detained individuals include Mohammad Abdul Salam, 38, his wife Yasmin, 30, and their son Mohammad Irfan Islam, 6; they are residents of Benapole in the Jashore district of Bangladesh. Another member of the group is Mehendi Hasan, 31 from the Kushtia district of Bangladesh.
Among those detained are four individuals from Kanopalli in Chattogram: Samsul Alam, 46, his wife Taslima Akhtar, 30, their son Mohammad Sahin, 10, and their daughter Sahima Akhtar, 10. Additionally, Usman (from Satkhira district) and Mohammad Munna (from Khulna district) were brought to the holding center by the BSF’s 39 Battalion (Radhabari, Siliguri Sector).
According to sources at the Kotwali Police Station, the ten Bangladeshi nationals will be kept in a holding center for the time being. They will be repatriated to Bangladesh in accordance with the law.
These individuals had been living in India after entering the country illegally. Following the recent change of government in West Bengal and the new administration's strict stance against infiltrators, illegal Bangladeshi residents in India showed an eagerness to return home. However, some of them faced obstruction from the BGB while attempting to return. Although the BSF had sent these individuals back to their country via the Berubari border, BGB personnel from the 56 Battalion—responsible for the border in the Panchagarh district—allegedly prevented their own citizens from entering the country.
Dilip Kumar Das, Deputy Head of the Berubari Gram Panchayat, said that they want the central and state governments to take the initiative to send these illegal Bangladeshis back to Bangladesh.
“However, the Bangladeshi government does not want its citizens to return. After being stranded at 'Zero Point' for two days, the BSF brought them to the holding center. We simply want them to be sent back to their country," he said.
On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that around 4,800 illegal immigrants have been sent to Bangladesh from holding centres set up in the state’s border districts while 836 others are awaiting deportation from these facilities.
In a statement issued in this regard, Adhikari asserted that illegal immigration was a "big issue" adding his government has handed over land to the BSF to erect around 100 km of fencing, out of the 556 km required to secure the India-Bangladesh border.
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