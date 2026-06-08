ETV Bharat / bharat

After BGB Blocks Their Deportation, BSF Brings Back 10 Bangladeshis From Zero Line

Illegal Bangladesh nationals being deported in West Bengal ( ETV Bharat )

Jalpaiguri: As the newly sworn in Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal intensifies its campaign to deport illegal Bangladeshi citizens, the Border Guard Bangladesh is in the dock for allegedly blocking the entry of ten Bangladeshis into their country. Allegations have been raised against the BGB for allegedly obstructing Bangladeshi citizens from crossing back into their country. After remaining stranded for two days at the 'Zero Line' of the India-Bangladesh border, ten Bangladeshi citizens have finally been brought to a holding center in Jalpaiguri. Illegal Bangladesh nationals being deported in West Bengal (ETV Bharat) Reports indicate that although the group attempted to cross the barbed-wire fence on the India-Bangladesh border over the past two days, local residents on the other side prevented their entry. Furthermore, it is alleged that the border security forces from the Bangladeshi side also blocked these ten individuals from entering their country. After waiting for two days at the Zero Line—exposed to both sun and rain—the group of ten, which included children, was brought to the Kotwali Police Station by the BSF on Monday. The police subsequently transferred them to the holding center at the Jalpaiguri Regional Training Center. It is understood that the group of ten Bangladeshis had been stranded at the Joypur Zero Point, located beyond the barbed-wire fence on the India-Bangladesh border. Despite being citizens of Bangladesh, they were denied entry into their own country by locals. Caught between the BSF on the Indian side and the BGB on the Bangladeshi side, the ten individuals remained in limbo, sparking significant tension in the area.