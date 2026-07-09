After Bengal Initiative, Call For Revival Of Tram Service In Patna
There was a time when Patna had its own horse-drawn tram service that ran on a single line from Patna City Chowk to Pirbahor.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Patna: There was a time when trams used to run on the roads of Patna. A demand for revival of this eco-friendly mode of public transport is gaining steam, taking a cue from the West Bengal government’s plans to revive tram operations in Kolkata.
Tram service in India started in Kolkata (then Calcutta) on February 24, 1873. Patna became the third city to introduce the service in 1886 under William Lloyd. These were not powered by electricity, but drawn by horses. Now relegated to the pages of history, they were once considered a symbol of Patna's modern transportation and urban development. Locals used to enjoy tram rides from Patna City to Gandhi Maidan.
Arun Singh, author of the book Patna: Forgotten Tales, mentions that a British businessman William Lloyd started a horse-drawn tram service in Patna in 1886. The route ran from Patna City Chowk to Pirbahor in Bankipur (present-day Gandhi Maidan area). At the time, it was considered a powerful mode of modern transportation, connecting the eastern and western parts of the city.
The project wasn't solely a British venture. Renowned philanthropists and educators of the time like Qazi Syed Raza Hussain had invested in it because they saw it as a vehicle for modernisation and commercial development. When Raza Hussain encouraged others to buy shares, many local businessmen, landowners and ordinary citizens also invested in the project.
Tram tracks were laid along the Ganges from the Railway Station to Sabzibagh near Gandhi Maidan. The service had first-class and second-class compartments, with different fares. For the general class, the fare from Patna to Bankipur was one anna.
The tram service was a great success in its first six months, with the company making a decent profit. By the mid-1890s, it had generated revenues of around Rs 38,000. The service was discontinued in 1903 reportedly because of slow speed, poor management, accidents and declining number of users.
The leading newspaper of the time, Al-Panch, wittily exposed the mismanagement of the service, when a reporter travelled from Patna City Chowk to Pirbahor and wrote an eyewitness account. According to the reporter, instead of running smoothly, the tram lurched forward, stopping every few minutes, causing immense discomfort to ordinary passengers.
Another article in Al-Panch reported that a British tram inspector became so excited after spotting a fisherwoman near Gulzarbagh that he ordered the tram to halt. Negotiations for the fish began in earnest, disregarding the time wasted. When the deal failed, the tram had barely moved a little before it was stopped again. The fish was eventually purchased and the tram began to move again.
The reporter went on to question why passengers' time was being wasted, especially when the horses were new and strong, the carriages beautifully decorated and the staff performing their duties. Despite consistently drawing huge crowds and making huge profits in the first six months, the company neglected basic passenger amenities. Erratic schedules, unnecessary halts and mismanagement were the main reasons behind the decline of this service.
It is learnt that the service became notoriously slow, unreliable and poorly run. Soon, they became dilapidated and were always overcrowded. Due to there being a single track, they were often delayed and sometimes, even got derailed.
The lack of sidewalks also resulted in numerous and regular serious accidents and loss of lives. Severe mismanagement and substantial losses, along with the arrival of new and better electric trams elsewhere, meant the tram's demise was inevitable. The idea of replacing the horse-drawn trams with electric ones was considered here, but nothing came of it.
Historians say that besides Patna, several other major cities in the country had also introduced regular tram services. These included Kolkata, Mumbai, Nashik, Chennai, Kanpur and Delhi. Between 1933 and 1964, these services were gradually phased out in most cities, with Kolkata remaining the only city where it was continued.
Now, the Suvendu Adhikari government has taken an initiative to revive and modernise Kolkata's historic tram service by exploring the possibility of introducing modern, lightweight energy-efficient trams like the ones being run in Europe and Australia.
Dr B N Prasad of Anugrah Narayan Singh Research Institute in Patna feels there is a need to preserve heritage while embracing modernity. "Just as the West Bengal government has initiated a move to revive tram service, the same should be done by the Bihar government here. Tram tracks were laid along the banks of the Ganges adjacent to the Golghar,” he said.
A local, Suman Dhari Sinha, pointed out, “We haven't taken a tram ride, but our ancestors surely did. Few people in Patna today know that trams once operated in the city. Its return will certainly boost tourism."
Pointing out that Bihar is a historical and cultural tourist destination, Sinha added, “If the service is restored in Patna and tourists can avail its services to reach tourist spots, tourism will also develop here."
Trams could be a game-changer in controlling the rising air pollution, as being fully electric, they emit zero harmful gases and carbon. Besides, they will reduce the people's dependence on traditional petrol and diesel vehicles, reducing heavy traffic congestions as well.
Also Read:
- Woman Gives Birth In Bus Traveling From Korba To Patna, Passengers Assist In Delivery
- Retired Patna Professor Duped Of Rs 82.53 Lakh In Eight-Day 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud
- Absconding POCSO Accused Arrested From Patna Gurudwara In Joint Operation By Punjab, Bihar Police
- Ex-CM Rabri Devi Vacates 10 Circular Road, Moves To Own House