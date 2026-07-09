ETV Bharat / bharat

After Bengal Initiative, Call For Revival Of Tram Service In Patna

Patna: There was a time when trams used to run on the roads of Patna. A demand for revival of this eco-friendly mode of public transport is gaining steam, taking a cue from the West Bengal government’s plans to revive tram operations in Kolkata.

Tram service in India started in Kolkata (then Calcutta) on February 24, 1873. Patna became the third city to introduce the service in 1886 under William Lloyd. These were not powered by electricity, but drawn by horses. Now relegated to the pages of history, they were once considered a symbol of Patna's modern transportation and urban development. Locals used to enjoy tram rides from Patna City to Gandhi Maidan.

Arun Singh, author of the book Patna: Forgotten Tales, mentions that a British businessman William Lloyd started a horse-drawn tram service in Patna in 1886. The route ran from Patna City Chowk to Pirbahor in Bankipur (present-day Gandhi Maidan area). At the time, it was considered a powerful mode of modern transportation, connecting the eastern and western parts of the city.

The project wasn't solely a British venture. Renowned philanthropists and educators of the time like Qazi Syed Raza Hussain had invested in it because they saw it as a vehicle for modernisation and commercial development. When Raza Hussain encouraged others to buy shares, many local businessmen, landowners and ordinary citizens also invested in the project.

Tram tracks were laid along the Ganges from the Railway Station to Sabzibagh near Gandhi Maidan. The service had first-class and second-class compartments, with different fares. For the general class, the fare from Patna to Bankipur was one anna.

The tram service was a great success in its first six months, with the company making a decent profit. By the mid-1890s, it had generated revenues of around Rs 38,000. The service was discontinued in 1903 reportedly because of slow speed, poor management, accidents and declining number of users.

The leading newspaper of the time, Al-Panch, wittily exposed the mismanagement of the service, when a reporter travelled from Patna City Chowk to Pirbahor and wrote an eyewitness account. According to the reporter, instead of running smoothly, the tram lurched forward, stopping every few minutes, causing immense discomfort to ordinary passengers.

Another article in Al-Panch reported that a British tram inspector became so excited after spotting a fisherwoman near Gulzarbagh that he ordered the tram to halt. Negotiations for the fish began in earnest, disregarding the time wasted. When the deal failed, the tram had barely moved a little before it was stopped again. The fish was eventually purchased and the tram began to move again.

The reporter went on to question why passengers' time was being wasted, especially when the horses were new and strong, the carriages beautifully decorated and the staff performing their duties. Despite consistently drawing huge crowds and making huge profits in the first six months, the company neglected basic passenger amenities. Erratic schedules, unnecessary halts and mismanagement were the main reasons behind the decline of this service.