After Appeal To PM Modi, Pakistani Woman Petitions Madhya High Court To Deport Indian Husband

Indore: A Pakistani woman has filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court demanding that her Indian husband be deported to the neighbouring country. The court is expected to hear the plea in the coming days.

Advocate Dinesh Rawat representing Nikita, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan said that his client was sent back to Pakistan by her husband Vikram Nagdev of Indore after their marriage on the pretext of obtaining a visa.

“We informed the court that both parties are residents of Pakistan, and therefore, the husband, Vikram, who lives in Indore, should also be deported to Pakistan. The woman has also sent a notice to various government departments demanding her husband's deportation to Pakistan, but she has not yet received any response. Therefore, we have appealed to the court to seek responses from those departments as well. The court will hear the matter in 5 to 6 days," Rawat said.