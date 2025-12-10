After Appeal To PM Modi, Pakistani Woman Petitions Madhya High Court To Deport Indian Husband
Karachi resident Nikita married to Indore man Vikram Nagdev accused him of sending her back to Pakistan after marriage on pretext of getting a visa.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST
Indore: A Pakistani woman has filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court demanding that her Indian husband be deported to the neighbouring country. The court is expected to hear the plea in the coming days.
Advocate Dinesh Rawat representing Nikita, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan said that his client was sent back to Pakistan by her husband Vikram Nagdev of Indore after their marriage on the pretext of obtaining a visa.
“We informed the court that both parties are residents of Pakistan, and therefore, the husband, Vikram, who lives in Indore, should also be deported to Pakistan. The woman has also sent a notice to various government departments demanding her husband's deportation to Pakistan, but she has not yet received any response. Therefore, we have appealed to the court to seek responses from those departments as well. The court will hear the matter in 5 to 6 days," Rawat said.
It is understood that Vikram married Nikita on January 26, 2020 in Karachi. After the marriage, Vikram brought his wife to India, and they started living in Indore. However, Nikita returned to Pakistan shortly after the wedding. While Nikita alleged that she was forcibly sent back to Pakistan, Vikram claimed that Nikita insisted on returning to Pakistan just 10 days after the wedding. Vikram said that during the COVID-19 lockdown, he dropped Nikita off at the Attari border in Amritsar. Vikram and his family said that they tried to bring Nikita back to India, but she does not want to return.
"We first presented this entire matter before the Sindhi Panchayat, which dismissed it, stating that it was a matter concerning Pakistan. I have sent Nikita several notices regarding divorce, but she is not responding and is only resorting to various forms of blackmail,” Vikram said.
Nikita had recently posted a video statement on social media wherein she was seen pleading Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and deport Vikram to Pakistan. She also accused Vikram of planning a second marriage.
