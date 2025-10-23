After A Season of Setbacks, Himachal’s Tourism Bets on Winter Snowfall To Revive Its Frostbitten Economy
Low snowfall during last winter, Pahalgam attack, tensions between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and devastating rains have taken a toll on tourist arrivals
Shimla: The Pahalgam attack followed by the tensions arising between India and Pakistan and then the devastating rains have taken a toll on the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh. There has been a significant decline in the number of tourist arrivals and this is casting a shadow of gloom on the stakeholders.
However, the prediction of heavy snowfall in the winter months has raised the hopes of those connected with the tourism industry.
Data available with the Tourism Department for the period between January to August this year reveals that the tourist arrivals to the state dropped by 33,78,850 which is a worrying decline as compared to the previous years.
A large segment of Himachal's economy depends on tourism. Popular tourist destinations including Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli have been worst hit by this decline leaving local hoteliers, taxi drivers, restaurant owners and guides reeling under recession.
Until a few years ago, bookings were full during both the summer and winter seasons. This year, empty hotel rooms have become commonplace. Those in the tourism industry say that political instability and heightened security concerns have deterred domestic tourists from traveling to North India. A large number of both Indian and foreign tourists had cancelled their travel plans even before the monsoon.
Himachal is known for its beautiful locales as well as its climatic conditions that range from cool breeze in peak summer to snowfall in winters. It is a tourist destination round the year while tourism also has a profound impact on the local life.
Lack of significant snowfall last winter, the Pahalgam attack followed by the tensions during Operation Sindoor and the devastation caused by heavy rains during the monsoon have compounded the misery of the people associated with tourism.
While only 91,89,887 tourist arrivals were recorded in the first eight months of this year, the number for the corresponding period last year was 1,25,68,737 which included both domestic and foreign tourists.
Tourists are known to flock to Himachal Pradesh to escape the intense heat of June. The monsoon season also begins during this month. This year the monsoon brought unprecedented havoc and consequently, from June to August, 35,01,236 tourists visited Himachal. Last year, during this period, 51,03,867 tourists visited the state.
Among the 91,89,887 tourists that visited the state from January to August this year, 51,242 were foreigners.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 also, the number of tourists visiting Himachal had fallen drastically, severely impacting the tourism business.
There are 3,347 registered hotels in Himachal Pradesh of which the majority 953 are in Kullu, 672 in Kangra and 491 in Shimla.
The state is expected to receive heavy snowfall this winter and the number of tourists is expected to increase after Diwali. The Meteorological Department's forecast has raised the hopes for a good tourism business during Christmas and New Year.
President of Shimla Hotel Association, Mohinder Seth pointed out, "After the natural disaster in the state in the year 2023, this year too, very few tourists have visited various tourist places during the monsoon season which has affected other businesses including the hotel industry. Most of the businesses in Himachal are dependent on tourists. In such a situation, the entire business gets ruined due to the decrease in the number of arrivals. The government will also have to think seriously about the rapid increase in natural disasters in Himachal in the last few years, so that the tourism business is not affected."
