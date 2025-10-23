ETV Bharat / bharat

After A Season of Setbacks, Himachal’s Tourism Bets on Winter Snowfall To Revive Its Frostbitten Economy

The prediction of heavy snowfall in the winter months has raised the hopes of those connected with the tourism industry. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: The Pahalgam attack followed by the tensions arising between India and Pakistan and then the devastating rains have taken a toll on the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh. There has been a significant decline in the number of tourist arrivals and this is casting a shadow of gloom on the stakeholders.

However, the prediction of heavy snowfall in the winter months has raised the hopes of those connected with the tourism industry.

Data available with the Tourism Department for the period between January to August this year reveals that the tourist arrivals to the state dropped by 33,78,850 which is a worrying decline as compared to the previous years.

A large segment of Himachal's economy depends on tourism. Popular tourist destinations including Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli have been worst hit by this decline leaving local hoteliers, taxi drivers, restaurant owners and guides reeling under recession.

Until a few years ago, bookings were full during both the summer and winter seasons. This year, empty hotel rooms have become commonplace. Those in the tourism industry say that political instability and heightened security concerns have deterred domestic tourists from traveling to North India. A large number of both Indian and foreign tourists had cancelled their travel plans even before the monsoon.

Himachal is known for its beautiful locales as well as its climatic conditions that range from cool breeze in peak summer to snowfall in winters. It is a tourist destination round the year while tourism also has a profound impact on the local life.

Lack of significant snowfall last winter, the Pahalgam attack followed by the tensions during Operation Sindoor and the devastation caused by heavy rains during the monsoon have compounded the misery of the people associated with tourism.