ETV Bharat / bharat

After 59 Years, Congress Joins Tamil Nadu Cabinet Fittingly On Rajiv Gandhi's Death Anniversary

File - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 9, 2026. Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is also present. ( PTI )

Chennai: With the expansion of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet scheduled to take place tomorrow, the party's General Secretary, KC Venugopal, has officially announced that two members belonging to the Congress party are set to be sworn in as ministers.

In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party, securing victory in 108 constituencies. Following this outcome, TVK leader Vijay undertook efforts to form the government with the support of the DMK-led alliance partners—an endeavor in which he succeeded.

Subsequently, on May 10th, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister and administered the oath of office and secrecy by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arelekar at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Along with him, nine others including second-tier TVK leaders like Anand, Adhav Arjuna, Arunraj, Sengottaiyan, Nirmal Kumar, Rajmohan Prabhu, and Keerthana Venkatraman were also sworn in as ministers.

For a considerable period, there had been mounting anticipation regarding when the next phase of the cabinet expansion and swearing-in ceremony would take place. Notably, no decision had yet been reached regarding the inclusion in the cabinet of parties like the VCK and the IUML, which had extended their support to the TVK government.

Against this backdrop, Tamil Nadu Minister Adhav Arjuna had issued an invitation to these parties—including the VCK and the IUML urging them to participate in the cabinet.

Earlier, the Congress party which had pledged its support to Vijay in forming the government—had expressed its confidence that it would definitely secure representation within the cabinet. Confirming this expectation, Venugopal, has now announced that two Congress MLAs are set to be inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.