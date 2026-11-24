ETV Bharat / bharat

After 2nd Day Of Congress-SP Seat-Sharing Talks For UP Polls, 'Over Half Of 403 Seats Discussed In A Positive Atmosphere'

New Delhi: After the second consecutive day of seat-sharing deliberations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have, so far, covered more than half of the 403 seats up for grabs, said senior Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam here on Tuesday after the meeting. However, they are yet to seal the deal.

Elections for the 403-member UP Assembly are scheduled for early 2027. The term of the current Assembly will come to an end on May 22.

The meeting continued at the residence of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, located at 17, Teen Murti Marg. Prominent leaders from both parties who had huddled to deliberate included the Congress's UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state unit president and MLA Aradhana Misra, and MP Imran Masood, along with the SP's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and Lok Sabha MPs Awadhesh Prasad and Rajeev Kumar Rai.

During the meeting, which lasted for more than three-and-a-half hours, the leaders representing their respective parties shared their views as they deliberated over each and every seat. Later, while addressing the media, Congress's Gautam, flanked by Misra, categorically stated that seat-sharing talks are moving forward in a positive direction, and the next meeting will be held very soon.

"We had a discussion on seat-sharing today. The talks are progressing in a positive direction. We are moving forward with a positive outlook, and the alliance will happen. We will hold the next meeting very soon," he said.

Referring to the Congress-SP alliance, he said, "Both sides are moving forward with a positive mindset. We have discussed the seats individually. 403 is a huge number. We have discussed more than half of these. The remaining seats will be discussed in the next two meetings."