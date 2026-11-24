After 2nd Day Of Congress-SP Seat-Sharing Talks For UP Polls, 'Over Half Of 403 Seats Discussed In A Positive Atmosphere'
Both parties avoided responding to Ram Gopal Yadav's statement of SP offering only 26 seats to Congress, hoped to conclude deal over two more meetings.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
by Santu Das
New Delhi: After the second consecutive day of seat-sharing deliberations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have, so far, covered more than half of the 403 seats up for grabs, said senior Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam here on Tuesday after the meeting. However, they are yet to seal the deal.
Elections for the 403-member UP Assembly are scheduled for early 2027. The term of the current Assembly will come to an end on May 22.
The meeting continued at the residence of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, located at 17, Teen Murti Marg. Prominent leaders from both parties who had huddled to deliberate included the Congress's UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state unit president and MLA Aradhana Misra, and MP Imran Masood, along with the SP's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and Lok Sabha MPs Awadhesh Prasad and Rajeev Kumar Rai.
During the meeting, which lasted for more than three-and-a-half hours, the leaders representing their respective parties shared their views as they deliberated over each and every seat. Later, while addressing the media, Congress's Gautam, flanked by Misra, categorically stated that seat-sharing talks are moving forward in a positive direction, and the next meeting will be held very soon.
"We had a discussion on seat-sharing today. The talks are progressing in a positive direction. We are moving forward with a positive outlook, and the alliance will happen. We will hold the next meeting very soon," he said.
Referring to the Congress-SP alliance, he said, "Both sides are moving forward with a positive mindset. We have discussed the seats individually. 403 is a huge number. We have discussed more than half of these. The remaining seats will be discussed in the next two meetings."
Regarding the statement by SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, when the latter told reporters prior to today's meeting that the SP had offered 26 seats to the Congress, Gautam said, "I have already said the talks are positive. Discussions were held on a considerable number of seats. We will announce an alliance agreement very soon."
Expressing similar views, Misra said, "Today, seat-by-seat discussions were held. They have been very meaningful and positive. We will take the alliance forward strongly through these positive discussions. We will announce the alliance very soon and get down to preparations for the elections."
When asked about the SP offering only 26 seats, Misra said she was unaware of any such claim.
Meanwhile, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, "We discussed seat-by-seat. The talks were held in a positive atmosphere. However, 403 is a large number, so the discussions could not be completed today." The senior SP leader also said an agreement between the parties would be reached in the next two meetings.
"Today's meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. There is no conflict. Seat-by-seat discussion was held today," said SP MP Awadhesh Prasad.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the SP and Congress alliance bagged 43 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, with the SP winning 37 seats and the Congress six. Prior to that, the two parties fought the 2022 Assembly elections in UP separately, ending up with 111 (SP) and two (Congress) seats.
Also Read:
- Congress, SP Kick-Off Seat-Sharing Talks For UP Assembly Polls On Positive Note
- Entire Focus Of Congress-SP Alliance Is On Fielding Winnable Candidates: SP MP Ramashankar Vidyarthi Rajbhar
- 26 Seats Offered To Cong For 2027 UP Assembly Polls: SP
- UP Assembly Elections: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Forms Panel For Seat Sharing Agreement With INDIA Bloc