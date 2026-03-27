ETV Bharat / bharat

After 24-Year Delay, JK Court Denies Refund Claim In Housing Plot Dispute

Lal claimed he belonged to a landless and houseless category and was among several families living in tents on state land that was later declared a green belt. According to the suit, the government introduced a rehabilitation scheme in the late 1980s to relocate such occupants. Lal said he was included in the list of beneficiaries and was asked to pay a nominal amount of Rs 4,194 for the allotment of a 30x30 plot.

However, he alleged that instead of the amount, the authorities later demanded Rs 3,14,261, which he paid "under protest" to secure possession of the plot. He subsequently sought a refund of the excess amount, claiming the demand was arbitrary and without any formal order.



The defendants in the case were the J&K Housing Board through its Managing Director and the Commissioner Secretary, Housing Department, Civil Secretariat Srinagar. The Board contested the claim, stating that the plaintiff failed to deposit the original amount on time and was later allotted the plot at prevailing subsidized rates. The court framed multiple issues, including whether Lal was originally entitled to allotment at Rs 4,194 and whether he was entitled to a refund of the amount paid.



While the court acknowledged that the plaintiff was covered under the rehabilitation scheme, it noted a critical lapse on his part. "On scanning the documents annexed by plaintiff itself, it no where reflects that plaintiff has ever made any payment for allotment of plot before the year 2014 as directed him earlier in the year 1990,” the court observed.



The judge further pointed out that Lal himself admitted during cross-examination that he had not deposited the nominal amount when initially asked. Highlighting the long delay, the court said, “One cannot loose sight to the fact that plaintiff has deposited the same after a gap of 24 years.”



Rejecting the argument that the Housing Board had acted arbitrarily, the court held that the revised demand was justified given the time gap. “One fails to comprehend, how come plaintiff accepts that Housing Board will not charge him the updated rates for the years for which he failed to make payment,” the court said.



It added that charging decades-old rates in 2014 “will not be only justified rather unreasonable for others also who made payments at the relevant period of time.” The court also relied on Lal’s own communication to the Housing Board at the time of payment.



“He has already paid the amount without protest in the year 2014 and rather himself mentioned in his letter… that he has paid the amount on the revised rates,” the judgment noted. The court invoked the principle of acquiescence, holding that Lal could not challenge the payment after voluntarily making it.



“In such a situation, he cannot later on turn around and claim refund,” the judge said, adding that “the principle of acquiescence or waiver of right applies against plaintiff himself.” Concluding that Lal failed to prove that any excess amount had been illegally charged, the court ruled against him on the issue of refund. “Plaintiff has miserably failed to establish the present case in his favour,” the court held. The suit was dismissed with no order as to costs.