ETV Bharat / bharat

After 145 Years, St Stephen's College Appoints Its First Woman Principal

New Delhi: After 145 years of its existence, Delhi University's prestigious St Stephen's College is set to get its first woman principal. Professor Susan Elias will take charge as the institution's 14th principal from June 1, 2026, opening a new chapter in the history of one of India's oldest and most celebrated colleges.

The announcement was made by the college's Supreme Council. College chairman and Bishop of Delhi Dr Paul Swarup said Professor Elias would assume office as the institution's "first lady principal", calling it a significant moment in the college's journey.

File photo of St Stephen's College (ETV Bharat)

Founded in 1881, St Stephen's College is among the country's most prestigious educational institutions and is known for its long academic legacy. The appointment of Professor Elias is being seen as a symbolic and historic shift for the college, where the principal's post had always been held by men. The appointment also comes after the principal's post remained vacant for a long time due to administrative and legal procedures.