After 145 Years, St Stephen's College Appoints Its First Woman Principal
St Stephen's College has appointed Professor Susan Elias as its first woman principal, marking a historic moment after 145 years.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
New Delhi: After 145 years of its existence, Delhi University's prestigious St Stephen's College is set to get its first woman principal. Professor Susan Elias will take charge as the institution's 14th principal from June 1, 2026, opening a new chapter in the history of one of India's oldest and most celebrated colleges.
The announcement was made by the college's Supreme Council. College chairman and Bishop of Delhi Dr Paul Swarup said Professor Elias would assume office as the institution's "first lady principal", calling it a significant moment in the college's journey.
Founded in 1881, St Stephen's College is among the country's most prestigious educational institutions and is known for its long academic legacy. The appointment of Professor Elias is being seen as a symbolic and historic shift for the college, where the principal's post had always been held by men. The appointment also comes after the principal's post remained vacant for a long time due to administrative and legal procedures.
Professor Susan Elias has been associated with higher education and research for nearly three decades. Over the years, she has held several important academic and administrative positions in leading technical and research institutions across the country. She most recently served as Pro Vice Chancellor (Research) at Chandigarh University, where she led several initiatives in research, innovation, and academic development.
Before that, she worked as Director (Research) at Hindustan University, where she played a key role in promoting research projects and academic programmes.
Long Association With VIT
A significant part of Professor Elias' academic career has been associated with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). She served as Professor and Dean at the School of Electronics Engineering and was also associated with the Centre for Advanced Data Science as Professor and Deputy Director. In addition, she worked as an Associate Professor and Head of the Electronics Engineering Department. Her contribution to technical education and research is considered significant in academic circles.
Professor Elias' appointment is being viewed as a defining moment in the history of St Stephen's College, marking a major milestone for the institution after more than a century of existence.