ETV Bharat / bharat

After 13 Years Of Hope And Heartbreak, Family Prepares For Harish Rana’s Passive Euthanasia At AIIMS Delhi

By Rahul Chauhan

New Delhi: After 13 years of enduring hope and heartbreak, Ashok Rana faces the unimaginable pain as he prepares to bid farewell to his son, Harish Rana. Comatose since a devastating fall in college, 32-year-old Harish was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi on Saturday to undergo passive euthanasia, following the Supreme Court’s first judgment of its kind.

As doctors prepare to withdraw life support gently, the family clings to the hope that Harish’s final journey may be peaceful, and the gift of life to others through organ donation is possible.

The family’s lawyer, Manish Jain, said that Harish, who has been in a vegetative state for 13 years with virtually no chance of recovery, was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi yesterday at 5:00 pm to undergo the procedure for passive euthanasia.

"A team of five to six doctors constituted by AIIMS New Delhi will oversee the entire process. The entire procedure will be conducted with strict confidentiality, as there is no requirement to disclose details regarding it to anyone,” Jain said.