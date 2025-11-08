ETV Bharat / bharat

African Swine Fever Outbreak In Kerala After 37 Pigs Die At Farm In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Animal Husbandry Department has confirmed an outbreak of African swine fever at a pig farm in the Kodenchery area of Kerala’s Kozhikode, where 37 pigs died in quick succession last month.

Officials said the affected farm, located in Mundoor near Narangathod, is owned by Vipin Varghese. “The pigs initially showed symptoms of fever before collapsing and dying en masse. A preliminary examination conducted by Kodenchery Senior Veterinary Surgeon Dr CV Ravi suspected that it was African swine fever,” they said.

Samples of internal organs from the dead pigs were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases Laboratory in Bhopal for testing. The Bhopal lab later confirmed that African swine fever was the cause of death. The Kodancherry Animal Husbandry Department received the confirmation report on Thursday.

“We gave the owner specific guidelines for disposing of the dead pigs. The owner disposed of the bodies accordingly,” Dr Ravi said.