ETV Bharat / bharat

Afghanistan Seeks India's Cooperation To Modernise Agriculture; Invites Indian Companies To Invest

New Delhi: Afghanistan Minister Mawlawi Attaullah Omari on Friday sought India's cooperation to modernise its farming, livestock and irrigation practices with advanced technologies, highlighting the long-standing ties between the two nations.

He called for greater collaboration in agricultural mechanisation, certified seeds, food processing, cold-chain infrastructure, packaging, livestock development, irrigation, renewable energy, and rural development, while inviting Indian companies to invest in organic fertiliser production, agri-processing, and technology transfer.

Describing the India-Afghanistan relationship as one built on centuries of friendship, trust, and shared cultural heritage, the Afghan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said 80 per cent of the country's population is engaged in these three areas using traditional techniques, and the time has come to modernise them with new technology.

"So, in this regard, we need your (India's) kind cooperation, collaboration in all aspects, to improve the life and situation of our people," he said at a PHDCCI event. The minister reaffirmed the Afghan government's commitment to facilitating investments and strengthening long-term partnerships with Indian industry for the prosperity of both nations.

"From the day I landed in India, I received a warm welcome from the Indian government, the Minister of External Affairs, and everyone I met. So I feel like it is my own people, I don't feel like I am in an unfamiliar place... I feel just like you said, our DNA is one," Omari said. The minister expressed his gratitude to the government of India for the warm hospitality extended to the Afghan delegation during his first visit to India.