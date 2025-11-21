ETV Bharat / bharat

Afghanistan Seeks Indian Investments, Promises Conducive Environment

Afghanistan's Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said his nation is offering a 1% tariff on raw materials and machinery, free land allocations.

INDIA AFGHANISTAN TRADE
Afghanistan Minister of Commerce and Industry Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi speaks during an interactive session with the delegation from Afghanistan, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 21, 2025 at 8:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Afghanistan's Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Friday invited Indian businesses to invest in the landlocked nation, promising a conducive environment to foster bilateral trade and boost economic cooperation. He outlined mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, information technology, energy and textiles as areas where significant opportunities exist for business engagement.

Azizi, along with a high-powered delegation, arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit to the country.

"I would like to invite Indian industrialists and traders to see the potential of Afghanistan and the current enabling environment that we have already created for them and for other traders. So, it would be a very good opportunity in terms of exploring it in the mining industry, the agriculture sector, health, and IT. So, there is a huge opportunity available in Afghanistan, and I would like to kindly invite you to come and visit them," the Afghan minister said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its continued support while addressing an interactive session organised by industry body PHDCCI. The minister said his nation is offering several new incentives, including a 1 per cent tariff on raw materials and machinery, free land allocations, reliable power supply, and proposed five-year tax exemptions for new industries -- particularly those established by returning Afghan refugees.

He also encouraged greater engagement from the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and reaffirmed Afghanistan's commitment to ensuring a peaceful, inclusive, and business-friendly environment for all partners.

India and Afghanistan have agreed to various measures to boost bilateral trade, currently valued at around USD 1 billion. These include deputing a commercial attache in each other's embassy to oversee and support bilateral trade cooperation, reactivating the joint working group on trade, commerce and investment, among other measures.

Meanwhile, the Indian government said air cargo services between India and Afghanistan will "commence very soon".

"I am pleased to announce that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul-Amritsar routes have been activated and cargo flights on these sectors will commence very soon," Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, said, while speaking in the presence of the Afghanistan Commerce and Industry minister here.

This will significantly enhance the connectivity and further strengthen our trade and commercial ties, he added. "Bilateral trade stands at around 1 billion. However, there remains significant scope for further growth. In this context, we have decided to reactivate the joint working group on trade, commerce and investment," Prakash said.

Also Read

India, Afghanistan To Appoint Commercial Attachés To Boost Bilateral Trade

TAGGED:

AFGHANISTAN ALHAJ NOORAUDDIN AZIZI
INDIA AFGHANISTAN TRADE
AFGHANISTAN 1 PER CENT TARIFF
INDIA AFGHANISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.