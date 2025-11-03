ETV Bharat / bharat

Afghanistan Earthquake: Jaishankar Speaks To Muttaqi

New Delhi: India on Monday started delivering relief materials for people hit by a major earthquake in Afghanistan with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assuring his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi of more supplies. A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit northern Afghanistan, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 500.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India delivered food items for the families affected by the earthquake. Earlier, Jaishankar dialled Muttaqi and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces.

"Indian relief material for the earthquake impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon," the external affairs minister said on social media.

"Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation," he added. It is learnt that the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict figured in the phone conversation between the two foreign ministers.

The military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted while Muttaqi was visiting India last month. The clashes erupted following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. Afghanistan strongly responded to the attack following which the conflict escalated.